|Investigate Midwest and its IowaWatch newsroom plan its annual Spring Storytelling Night at The Graduate Hotel in Iowa City on Thursday, April 20.
This event is co-produced with the University of Iowa Events Management Certification program.
Doors open with music starting at 5:45 p.m. Attendees can order appetizers or dinner on their own and enjoy a themed drink ahead of the speakers starting at 6:30. Tickets are $20 and include a free drink. (They can be purchased ahead of time or at the door.)
|A handful of speakers will share their stories around the theme of “Home Grown.” There will be a silent auction and a themed Trivia Contest. This event is being sponsored in part by Alan Swanson with Blank and McCune, The Real Estate Company, in Iowa City.
Iowa Public Radio’s Charity Nebbe will be introducing the speakers, and IPR will broadcast its recording of the event following the evening. (Watch for scheduling announcements.)