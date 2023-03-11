Investigative and Data Reporter, Report for America corps member

Working from: Des Moines, Iowa

Focus: Environment

Local/demographic expertise: LGBTQ community and the intersection between religion and politics

Languages spoken: Spanish, English

Email: mcordero@investigatemidwest.org

Twitter: @mocordero10

Mónica Cordero is a Report for America corp member and part of the Mississippi River Basin Ag & Water Desk team. Her expertise includes data analysis with Python and SQL, and reporting under the Freedom of Information Act. Cordera has covered business, technology, agriculture, environment, politics, religion, and issues affecting the LGBTQ community, and has been involved in cross-border investigation projects. Her work has been published by Univision, Bloomberg Businessweek, La Noticia, Radio Ambulante, NPR, openDemocracy and The New York Times. Cordero is a graduate of the University of Costa Rica and the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at the City University of New York.

Honors: 2020 Ortega y Gasset Journalism Award, a prestigious journalism prize in the Spanish-speaking world for best investigative reporting

Professional memberships: Investigative Reporters and Editors; Society of Environmental Journalists; National Association of Hispanic Journalists.