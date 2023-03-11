Focus: Data analysis; Freedom of Information Act reporting; the meatpacking industry, farm bureaus, U.S. Department of Agriculture

sky.chadde@investigatemidwest.org

Assistant Editor/Senior Reporter

Working from: Lansing, MI

Focus: Data analysis; Freedom of Information Act reporting; the meatpacking industry, farm bureaus, U.S. Department of Agriculture

Local/demographic expertise: Migrant farmworkers; H2A workers; meatpacking workers

Languages spoken: English

Email: sky.chadde@investigatemidwest.org

Twitter: @skychadde

Sky Chadde has covered the agriculture industry for Investigate Midwest since 2019 and spent much of 2020 focused on the crisis of COVID-19 in meatpacking plants. He also served as the newsroom’s first managing editor. Chadded graduated from the Missouri School of Journalism in 2019 with a master’s degree in investigative reporting. While there, he covered Missouri state government for the Columbia Missourian and the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Before grad school, he was a reporter in Texas, reporting on local governments and law enforcement, which included collecting and analyzing data on case counts.

Honors: Semi-Finalist 2021 Goldsmith Prize for Investigative Reporting; First place, Government division, 2021 SABEW Best in Business Award; First Place, News division, 2021 North American Agricultural Journalists Writing Contest; First Place, Investigative Reporting, 2020 Missouri Press Association Awards

Professional memberships: Investigative Reporters and Editors; North American Agricultural Journalists