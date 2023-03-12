Per the Trust Project, Investigate Midwest labels all its content to clearly alert readers to the kind of content they are consuming.
INVESTIGATIVE: In-depth examination of a single subject requiring extensive research and resources.
ANALYSIS: Based on factual reporting, incorporates the expertise of the journalist and may offer interpretations and conclusions.
NEWS: Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
EXPLAINER: Provides context or background, definition and detail on a specific topic to help readers understand how something works or what has happened in the past.
FACT CHECK: Checks a specific statement or set of statements asserted as fact and issues a verdict on accuracy.
HELP US REPORT: Asks for input, insights, clarifications, anecdotes, documentation, etc.
NEWS SERVICE: Produced externally by an organization we trust to adhere to journalistic standards.
BEHIND THE STORY: Clarifies why and how a story was reported.
Q&A: An interview to provide a relevant perspective, edited for clarity and not fully fact-checked.
OPINION: Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.
SUPPORTED BY: Independently produced by Investigate Midwest with financial support from an entity that did not approve or review the work.