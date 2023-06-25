Investigate Midwest is pleased to announce that it has received a $50,000 award from the Data-Driven Reporting Project, which is funded by the Google News Initiative in partnership with the Northwestern University Medill School of Journalism, Media, Integrated Marketing Communications.

The award will support Investigate Midwest’s editorial efforts as it investigates the changes to farmland ownership in the United States and the impact on farmers, the environment and overall food system.

“Investigate Midwest is in good company among the spring 2023 award recipients. We are honored to be included,” Executive Director Erin Orr said.

The award was part of $500,000 given out to support 13 new document- or data-driven projects; 11 of the awards will go to U.S.-based organizations and freelancers and two to Canadian projects.

“These awards are a great boost for data projects across North America,” said Brant Houston, board president of Investigate Midwest. “We are very appreciative to receive this generous support for our work.”

Investigate Midwest, also known as the Midwest Center for Investigative Reporting, was created in 2009 in Kansas City before moving to Champaign, Illinois, in 2012. It has won national and regional awards for its in-depth reporting.