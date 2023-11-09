Chicken, turkey and other poultry across the country saw a surge in highly pathogenic avian influenza cases, otherwise known as HPAI, last month.

In October, the U.S. Department of Agriculture recorded 44 cases. Up until last month, cases had been on the downswing from the large number of outbreaks last year.

Outbreaks happen at farms and flocks of all sizes across the country. This year, Pennsylvania, Minnesota and California have accounted for the highest number of outbreaks.

More than 2.4 million birds have been killed by farmers as a result of HPAI outbreaks so far this year. Last year saw one of the country’s worst outbreaks in the last six years, with more than 57 million birds killed by the end of 2022.