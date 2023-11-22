A woman whose mother battled dementia finds comfort in Hawkeye tailgating. A drag queen recounts the ups and downs of competition. “Star Trek” bonds an adolescent in a new school. A father introduces his son to a love of NASCAR. A photographer who came from Mexico helps others find their inner luchador.

An intimate crowd gathers Nov. 9 for the storytelling event “Discovery in Disguise” at Poindexter Coffee in the Graduate Iowa City hotel. Photo by Suzanne Behnke, Investigate Midwest

These stories about different disguises were shared at the Nov. 9 storytelling event “Discovery in Disguise” at Poindexter Coffee in the Graduate Iowa City hotel. The evening’s aim was to support Investigate Midwest and its IowaWatch newsroom.

“What a range of emotions from this group of storytellers,” said Erin Orr, executive director of Investigate Midwest. “This event aligns with the investigative journalism from Investigate Midwest’s reporting team. We strive to tell the stories of those whose voices are otherwise unheard.”

This year the $1,000-plus donations from the Nov. 9 event will be tripled, thanks to the NewsMatch program and a match from The Joyce Foundation. Go here to support the end-of-year giving campaign. (Reminder: Giving Tuesday is coming.)

Investigate Midwest appreciates the following supporters:

University of Iowa event management students help with the “Discovery in Disguise” event on Nov. 9, 2023, at Poindexter Coffee in Graduate Iowa City hotel. The event drew 50 attendees. Investigate Midwest Donor Relations Manager Mary Ungs-Sogaard is in the center. Photo by Suzanne Behnke, Investigate Midwest

The attendees.

Storytellers Lea Collins, David Ewing, Miriam Alarcón Avila, Rob Merritt and Nick Westergaard.

University of Iowa event management students.

Host Charity Nebbe of Iowa Public Radio.

The Graduate Hotel and Poindexter Coffee.

Sponsors Dr. Suzanne Stock, Hills Bank, and the University of Iowa school of Journalism and Mass Communication, as well as local businesses who gave silent auction items.

Investigate Midwest, also known as the Midwest Center for Investigative Reporting, was created in 2009 in Kansas City before moving to Champaign, Illinois, in 2012. It has won numerous national and regional awards for its in-depth, data-driven reporting.

For questions about the campaign, contact Donor Relations Manager Mary Ungs-Sogaard at mary.ungs-sogaard@investigatemidwest.org. Donations can be made here.

