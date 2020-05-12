Coronavirus

Millions in federal aid meant to help farmers, feed the poor given to event planning company, Cargill, Tyson

Trade group questions 'mistaken' action.

By |
More

Federal aid meant to distribute food to the poor has gone to a bankrupt dairy, an event planning company, as well as two meat processors under federal investigation, a Midwest Center for Investigative Reporting analysis found.

Called the Farmers to Families Food Box Program, the U.S. Department of Agriculture designed the new $1.2 billion program to award contracts to distributors and wholesalers to purchase fresh produce, dairy and meat products. The companies then combine the products into a pre-approved box and then give the boxes to organizations like food banks and nonprofits serving those in need.

But the awards have come under scrutiny, just days after they were announced.

On Monday, the United Fresh Produce Association, a trade organization representing 1,500 companies across the fresh produce supply chain, sent a letter to the USDA asking a detailed list of questions about the $1.2 billion in coronavirus aid announced Friday.

Search for bid awards

in your state below .

Tom Stenzel, president and CEO of the United Fresh Produce Association, says in the letter the USDA awarded contracts to companies that have no delivery trucks and gave contracts worth more than some organizations’ annual revenues.

“We understand companies may have been awarded a contract larger than their annual revenues. We understand other companies may have been awarded a contract despite the fact that they have no trucks nor delivery systems,” Stenzel wrote. 

An analysis of the awards and its recipients by the Midwest Center for Investigative Reporting found about 200 companies were awarded a total of 318 contracts ranging from $1,400 to $107 million. 

The Midwest Center analysis found: 

  • Twelve states were not headquarters to a company that received any single contract: Alaska, Delaware, Kentucky, Maine, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, West Virginia and Wyoming.
  • Nearly $147 million, the most given to any one company, was awarded in three separate contracts to Dallas-based Borden Dairy Company.
  • The Caribbean Produce Exchange, based in Puerto Rico, received the single-largest contract, worth more than $107 million, the Midwest Center found. The organization’s annual revenue in 2018 was $106 million, according to financial services organization Dun and Bradstreet.
  • Cargill and Tyson Foods, two of the four largest meat companies in the U.S. who have had significant outbreaks of COVID-19 at their meat processing plants were awarded $7.3 million and $862,000, respectively. The USDA is currently investigating whether those companies engaged in price-fixing after processing plant closures related to COVID-19 outbreaks. 

USDA: ‘New, innovative approach’

U.S. Department of Agriculture officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday morning.

“This is a new, innovative approach to provide critical support to American farmers and families, and USDA moved as expeditiously as federal procurement rules allow to stand up the program and solicit offers,” said U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue in a press release announcing the decision on Friday.

Farmers have been harmed by the closure of restaurants, schools and other places where agricultural products are used. Livestock prices have also plummeted because of disruptions to the supply chain caused by closures of meat processing plants related to COVID-19. Congress has also approved $16 billion for farmers in response to the pandemic. It is not yet clear how that funding will be distributed.

Food banks, which already serve nearly 40 million Americans, are also expected to see a large increase in the number of people they serve.

President Donald Trump praised the decision Saturday, tweeting: “Starting early next week, at my order, the USA will be purchasing, from our Farmers, Ranchers & Specialty Crop Growers, 3 Billion Dollars worth of Dairy, Meat & Produce for Food Lines & Kitchens. 'FARMERS TO FAMILY FOOD BOX' Great news for all!" 

The first round of contracts, which run from May 15 to June 30, approved Friday includes $461 million in fresh fruits and vegetables, $317 million in dairy, $258 million in meat and $175 million in a combination box of fresh produce, dairy or meat products, the USDA said.

For Borden Dairy, a standalone dairy with locations from Florida to Texas to Ohio, the contract will mean a great deal, said CEO Tony Sarsam. The company, which employs about 3,300 people, filed for bankruptcy in January because of its debt burden. Since the pandemic, Borden has lost 25 percent of its business with schools being out and restaurants being closed, Sarsam said. So far, the company has had to lay off 3 percent of its employees, he said.

Borden received three contracts, worth a combined nearly $147 million, to supply fluid milk to nonprofits in the South-East, South-West and Mid-West.

The benefits are three-fold, Sasam said. The money provides certainty for the 260 independent farmers Borden purchases from, provides stable hours for Borden’s employees and helps provide milk to those in need, Sarsam said.

“It’s a big deal for a lot of folks across the entire supply chain,” Sarsam said.

The company has had to dump about 5% of its milk over the past couple months, something Borden had never done before, Sarsam said. This ability to help provides a morale boost at a hard time in the industry, he said.

“This allows us to provide something that is exciting and adds purpose and engagement. It’s what we like to do,” Sarsam said. 

‘Not sour grapes’

“This is not ‘sour grapes’ from those that may not have been awarded; this is a genuine effort to ensure integrity and confidence in the program and that fresh produce actually gets to those in need in an efficient and cost-effective way,” wrote Stenzel, of the United Fresh Produce Association.

Stenzel also asked: “There are some contracts that were awarded to companies that are not located and appear to not have business locations in that region. What is the rationale for awarding those contracts while others in those regions were not awarded contracts?”

Many contracts were awarded to wholesalers and distributors outside of the region they were allocated for, the Midwest Center found.

For example, of the $39.5 million awarded for states in the Mountain Plains region, $2.9 million went to distributors with headquarters in Washington, Minnesota or Wisconsin, states that are not included in the region. Companies headquartered in Missouri, which is generally not thought of as a mountain or plains state, received $34.8 million of the awards, while Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming, all in the region, received $0.

CaliforniaAvocadosDirect.com, which normally ships and sells only avocados but just recently as a result of COVID-19 expanded to shipping lots of fruits and vegetables, was awarded a contract for $40 million, one of the largest awarded. The contract is for the South-West region, but the company is located in California, which is in the Western region. CEO Ben Holtz said in an email the contract is separate from the website’s offerings.

cre8ad8, a San Antonio-based events and wedding planning company, received a $25.8 million contract for pre-cooked pork and chicken boxes, the largest meat box contract in the South-West region, the Midwest Center also found.

By comparison, Gordon Food Service, one of the largest food distributors in the United States with $12.9 billion in annual revenue and 19,000 employees, was awarded seven contracts across three regions worth $35.1 million.

At the same time, several companies that are already government contractors were denied contracts, Stenzel wrote.

“We know of several upstanding companies that are current government contractors to USDA and the DOD Fresh program who were seemingly denied on mistaken grounds. We hope the Department will rectify those clear cases and award those bids now,” the letter said.

Search for bid awards in your state below. Please advise of any corrections or comments tostaff@investigatemidwest.org

Distributor
Award
Address
City
State
Region
Product
Code
Caribbean Produce Exchange$107,040,000.00PR-869, Cataño, PR 00962,Puerto RicoCarribeanMid-AtlanticCombination Box (containing a combination of 1-3, Fluid Milk)4
Borden Dairy Co.$99,034,087.00Dallas, TXDallasTXSouth-EastFluid Milk5
GA Foodservice of Pinellas County, Inc.$72,758,874.0012200 32nd Court North Saint Petersburg, FL 33716 United StatesNorth Saint PetersburgFLSouth-EastCombination Box (containing a combination of 1-3, Fluid Milk)4
Borden Dairy Co.$40,581,735.00Dallas, TXDallasTXSouth-WestFluid Milk5
Ben Holtz Consulting, Inc DBA California Avocadoes Direct$40,000,000.009370 Circle R Dr,EscondidoCASouth-WestFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
Goodman Food Products, Inc. DBA Don Lee Farms$33,162,500.00200 E Beach Ave Inglewood, CA, United States, 90302-3404 USInglewoodCAWesternPrecooked Meat Box (Pork and Chicken) 3
Five Star$29,250,000.00700 25th Ave W, Birmingham, AL 35204BirminghamALSouth-EastFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
Gordon Food Service$28,101,250.001300 Gezon Parkway SW Wyoming, MI 49509WyomingMIMulti-RegionalPrecooked Meat Box (Pork and Chicken) 3
Heeren LLC$28,042,812.001055 7 Mile Rd NW, Comstock Park, MI 49321Comstock ParkMIMid-WestFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
CRE8AD8 LLC$25,787,500.001150 N Loop 1604 W, San Antonio, TX 78248San AntonioTXSouth-WestPrecooked Meat Box (Pork and Chicken) 3
DiMare Fresh$24,363,660.001049 Avenue H East Arlington, TX 76011 United StatesEast ArlingtonTXSouth-WestFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
C & C Produce$21,756,000.001100 Atlantic St, North Kansas City, MONorth Kansas CityMOMountain PlainsFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
Prairie Farms Dairy$21,519,000.003744 Staunton Rd. Edwardsville, IL 62025EdwardsvilleILMid-WestDairy Products Box2
Perfect Pact, LLC$19,970,000.0029 Mainsail Crossing Savannah, GA, United States, 31411 USSavannahGAMulti-RegionalFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
Tulsa Fruit, DBA: GoFresh$17,922,400.001691 N 161st E Ave, Tulsa, OK 74116TulsaOKSouth-WestFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
Tulsa Fruit, DBA: GoFresh$15,741,440.001691 N 161st E Ave, Tulsa, OK 74116TulsaOKSouth-WestDairy Products Box2
Mistica Food LLC$15,210,000.0050 W Commercial Ave, Addison, IL 60101 AddisonILMid-WestPrecooked Meat Box (Pork and Chicken) 3
Marjon Specialty Food$14,700,000.003508 Sydney Rd, Plant City, FL 33566Plant CityFLSouth-EastFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
Travel Well Holdings, LLC.$12,220,000.00205 5th St, Ste X Santa Rosa, CA 95401-6208Santa RosaCAWesternFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
Tulsa Fruit, DBA: GoFresh$12,029,680.001691 N 161st E Ave, Tulsa, OK 74116TulsaOKSouth-WestCombination Box (containing a combination of 1-3, Fluid Milk)4
Goodman Food Products, Inc. DBA Don Lee Farms$10,650,000.00200 E Beach Ave Inglewood, CA, United States, 90302-3404 USInglewoodCAWesternDairy Products Box2
Rich Chicks, LLC$10,413,460.004276 N Tracy Blvd, Tracy, CA 95304TracyCAWestern (CA only)Combination Box (containing a combination of 1-3, Fluid Milk)4
Bay Cities Product, Inc$9,596,430.002109 Williams St, San Leandro, CA 94577San LeandroCAWesternFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
Pacific Coast Fruit Co.$9,450,000.00201 Northeast 2nd Avenue Portland, OR 97232 United StatesPortlandORWesternCombination Box (containing a combination of 1-3, Fluid Milk)4
Yegg Inc.$9,316,505.002905 N. Sepulveda #233 Manhattan Beach CA 90266Manhattan BeachCAWesternDairy Products Box2
OSI Industries, LLC$8,875,120.001225 Corporate Blvd Aurora, IL 60505 United StatesAuroraILMid-WestPrecooked Meat Box (Pork and Chicken) 3
Premier Catering & Events, Inc.$8,297,800.001600 Ridgefield Rd, Thibodaux, LA 70301ThibodauxLASouth-WestPrecooked Meat Box (Pork and Chicken) 3
Tulsa Fruit, DBA: GoFresh$8,235,360.001691 N 161st E Ave, Tulsa, OK 74116TulsaOKSouth-WestFluid Milk5
Pacific Coast Fruit Co.$8,100,000.00201 Northeast 2nd Avenue Portland, OR 97232 United StatesPortlandORWesternDairy Products Box2
Renzi Bros., Inc.$7,967,600.00901 Rail Dr, Watertown, NY 13601WatertownNYNorth-EastPrecooked Meat Box (Pork and Chicken) 3
Forestwood Farm Inc$7,785,000.004101 Coalburg Rd, Birmingham, AL 35207BirminghamALSouth-EastFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
Seashore Fruit & Produce$7,580,000.001344 NW Blvd, Vineland, NJ 08360VinelandNJMid-AtlanticFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
Sudano's Produce LLC$7,364,000.007480 Conowingo Ave #16-28, Jessup, MD 20794JessupMDNorth-EastFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
Borden Dairy Co.$7,346,265.00Dallas, TXDallasTXMid-WestFluid Milk5
Collins Brothers$7,291,900.0016 Forest Pkwy # J1, Forest Park, GAForest ParkGASouth-EastFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
Pacific Coast Fruit Co.$7,290,000.00201 Northeast 2nd Avenue Portland, OR 97232 United StatesPortlandORWesternFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
Yegg Inc.$7,280,492.002905 N. Sepulveda #233 Manhattan Beach CA 90266Manhattan BeachCAWesternFluid Milk5
Stanley Marvel Inc.$7,200,000.001221 Ford Rd #4518, Bensalem, PA 19020BensalemPAMid-AtlanticPrecooked Meat Box (Pork and Chicken) 3
CRE8AD8 LLC$7,087,500.001150 N Loop 1604 W, San Antonio, TX 78248San AntonioTXSouth-WestDairy Products Box2
Sunrise Produce Co.$6,925,250.00500 Burning Tree Rd, Fullerton, CA 92833FullertonCAWesternFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
Renzi Bros., Inc.$6,652,600.00901 Rail Dr, Watertown, NY 13601WatertownNYNorth-EastDairy Products Box2
Gourmet Gorilla, Inc.$6,558,867.001200 West Cermak Road, Chicago Illinois 60608ChicagoILMid-WestPrecooked Meat Box (Pork and Chicken) 3
Cargill Meat Solutions$6,304,278.00Minneapolis, MNMinneapolisMNSouth-WestPrecooked Meat Box (Pork and Chicken) 3
Merchants Foodservice$6,282,180.001100 Edward Street Hattiesburg, MS 39401HattiesburgMSSouth-EastPrecooked Meat Box (Pork and Chicken) 3
CRE8AD8 LLC$6,250,000.001150 N Loop 1604 W, San Antonio, TX 78248San AntonioTXSouth-WestFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
Gourmet Gorilla, Inc.$6,141,812.001200 West Cermak Road, Chicago Illinois 60608ChicagoILMid-WestCombination Box (containing a combination of 1-3, Fluid Milk)4
Gourmet Gorilla, Inc.$5,949,435.001200 West Cermak Road, Chicago Illinois 60608ChicagoILMid-WestDairy Products Box2
Gourmet Gorilla, Inc.$5,845,350.001200 West Cermak Road, Chicago Illinois 60608ChicagoILMid-WestFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
Segovia's Distributing, Inc.$5,716,800.003701 Shell St, El Paso, TX 79925El PasoTXSouth-WestFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
SunTerra Produce Traders Inc.$5,512,500.00302 Marine Ave, Newport Beach, CA 92662Newport BeachCAWesternFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
W and G Marketing Co., Inc.$5,440,950.00606 Lyon St, Jewell, IA 50130JewellIAMid-WestPrecooked Meat Box (Pork and Chicken) 3
Proffer Wholesale Produce Inc.$5,170,000.00920 5th St, Park Hills, MO 63601Park HillsMOMountain PlainsDairy Products Box2
City Produce of Fort Walton Beach$4,698,000.00710 Anchors St NW, Fort Walton Beach, FLFort Walton BeachFLSouth-EastFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
Grasmick Produce Co., Inc.$4,667,160.00215 E 42nd St, Garden City, ID 83714Garden CityIDWesternCombination Box (containing a combination of 1-3, Fluid Milk)4
Renzi Bros., Inc.$4,609,600.00901 Rail Dr, Watertown, NY 13601WatertownNYNorth-EastFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
Stanley Marvel Inc.$4,560,000.001221 Ford Rd #4518, Bensalem, PA 19020BensalemPAMid-AtlanticCombination Box (containing a combination of 1-3, Fluid Milk)4
Coastal Sunbelt Producee$4,540,000.009001 Whiskey Bottom Rd, Laurel, MDLaurelMDMid-AtlanticFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
RJB Produce, Inc.$4,536,000.005421 W Delaware Ave, Visalia, CA, 93291-9136VisaliaCAWesternFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
LaGrasso Bros$4,485,000.005001 Bellevue St, Detroit, MI 48211DetroitMIMid-WestFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
Vermillion Valley Products$4,462,500.00310 South St, Danville, IL 61832DanvilleILMid-WestDairy Products Box2
Ekk Food Group$4,452,240.00MEZZANINE FLOOR, NEW CITY CENTRE HYPERMARKET, NEAR ABU SHAGARA PARK, P.O.BOX: 61750 SHARJAH, UAESharjahUAEWesternFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
Vermillion Valley Products$4,125,000.00310 South St, Danville, IL 61832DanvilleILMid-WestFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
Menu Maker Foods, Inc.$4,026,889.00913 Big Horn Drive Jefferson City, MO 65109 United StatesJefferson CityMOSouth-WestPrecooked Meat Box (Pork and Chicken) 3
Menu Maker Foods, Inc.$3,993,167.00913 Big Horn Drive Jefferson City, MO 65109 United StatesJefferson CityMOMountain PlainsPrecooked Meat Box (Pork and Chicken) 3
Schneider Dairy Inc.$3,985,000.00726 Frank St, Pittsburgh, PA 15227PittsburghPAMid-AtlanticFluid Milk5
Paragon Wholesale Foods$3,816,000.00173 Thorn Hill Rd, Warrendale, PA 15086WarrendalePAMid-AtlanticFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
Pacific Produce Corporation$3,795,000.00220 E. Harmon Industrial Park Road Tamuning 96913. GuamTamuningGUMid-WestFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
Mid Atlantic Regional Cooperative$3,772,314.00939 East Park Drive, Harrisburg, PA 17111HarrisburgPAMulti-RegionalFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
The Berry Man, Inc.$3,600,000.00205 W. Montecito street Santa Barbara CA 93101Santa BarbaraCAWesternFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
Costa Fruit & Produce Co. $3,512,000.0018 Bunker Hill Industrial Park, Boston, MABostonMANorth-EastFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
Rich Chicks, LLC$3,411,840.004276 N Tracy Blvd, Tracy, CA 95304TracyCASoutheastCombination Box (containing a combination of 1-3, Fluid Milk)4
Gordon Food Service$3,354,192.001300 Gezon Parkway SW Wyoming, MI 49509WyomingMIMid-WestFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
Sanson Company$3,181,200.003716 Croton Ave, Cleveland, OH 44115ClevelandOHMid-WestDairy Products Box2
Van Eerden Foodservice$3,168,750.00650 Ionia Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503Grand RapidsMIMid-WestFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
Prairie Farms Dairy$3,090,750.003744 Staunton Rd. Edwardsville, IL 62025EdwardsvilleILMid-WestFluid Milk5
Gourmet Gorilla, Inc.$3,089,430.001200 West Cermak Road, Chicago Illinois 60608ChicagoILMid-WestFluid Milk5
Common Market Philadelphia Inc.$3,000,000.00428 E Erie Ave, Philadelphia, PAPhiladelphiaPAMid-AtlanticFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
Mpalazola Produce$2,940,000.002713 Chelsea Ave #1706, Memphis, TN 38108MemphisTNSouth-EastFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
Sanson Company$2,901,750.003716 Croton Ave, Cleveland, OH 44115ClevelandOHMid-WestFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
Ward's Fruit and Produce Company$2,893,200.001109 Agriculture St # 3, Raleigh, NC 27603RaleighNCSouth-EastFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
Interfresh,Inc.$2,877,600.002019 W Orangewood Ave., Suite A Orange, CA 92868OrangeCAWesternFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
AG Link, Inc.$2,877,257.00860 West Broadway, Reardan, WAReardan,WAWesternFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
Grasmick Produce Co., Inc.$2,840,880.00215 E 42nd St, Garden City, ID 83714Garden CityIDWesternFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
Cascadia Farm Collective LLC$2,736,000.00P.O. Box 9452, Minneapolis, MNMinneapolisMNWesternFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
West Group Holding Company LLC$2,700,000.0025 Japonica, Irvine, CA 92618IrvineCASouth-WestFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
FieldTrue LLC$2,699,600.003880 Seaport Boulevard West Sacramento, CA 95691West SacramentoCAWesternFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
Valley Bakers Cooperative Assoc$2,661,120.00W6470 Quality Dr, Greenville, WI 54942GreenvilleWIMid-WestCombination Box (containing a combination of 1-3, Fluid Milk)4
The Abbey Group$2,604,600.006212 VT Route 105, Enosburg Falls, VT 05450 Enosburg FallsVTNorth-EastPrecooked Meat Box (Pork and Chicken) 3
GH Dairy$2,598,000.009747 Pan American Dr, El Paso, TX 79927El PasoTXSouth-WestFluid Milk5
Gordon Food Service$2,551,626.001300 Gezon Parkway SW Wyoming, MI 49509WyomingMIMid-WestDairy Products Box2
Aggrigator, Inc.$2,550,000.0030 East San Juaquin Blvd, Salinas, CASalinasCAWesternFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
Ham Produce and Seafood Inc.$2,484,000.00918 Bannister Street. Honolulu, Hawaii 96819.HonoluluHIWesternFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
E S Foods$2,428,702.0020 Crossways Park Dr N # 100, Woodbury, NY 11797WoodburyNYSouth-WestPrecooked Meat Box (Pork and Chicken) 3
Wiers Farm, Inc.$2,414,720.004465 OH-103, Willard, OH 44890WillardOHMid-WestFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
Banner Catering LLC dba Fresh Bite Foods $2,385,000.001051 E Broadway Rd, Phoenix, AZPhoenixAZSouth-WestDairy Products Box2
Atlas Wholesale Food Company$2,384,500.005100 St Jean, Detroit, MIDetroitMIMidwestPrecooked Meat Box (Pork and Chicken) 3
Tasty Brands, LLC$2,364,880.006800 Jericho Turnpike #100E, Syosset, NY 11791SyossettNYSouth-WestPrecooked Meat Box (Pork and Chicken) 3
Russo Produce Company$2,290,050.002100 Park St, Syracuse, NY 13208SyracuseNYNorth-EastFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
Dertstine's Inc$2,275,020.003245 State Rd, Sellersville, PA 18960SellersvillePAMid-AtlanticFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
Prairie Farms Dairy$2,250,000.003744 Staunton Rd. Edwardsville, IL 62025EdwardsvilleILMulti-RegionalDairy Products Box2
Oneonta Trading Corp$2,114,640.001 Oneonta Dr, Wenatchee, WA 98801WenatcheeWAWesternFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
James Desiderio Inc.$2,079,350.00550 Bailey Ave, Buffalo, NY 14206BuffaloNYNorth-EastFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
Oneonta Trading Corp$2,059,200.001 Oneonta Dr, Wenatchee, WA 98801WenatcheeWASouth-EastFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
T.M. Kovacevich$2,054,333.006700 Essington Ave, Suite A101 Philadelphia, PA 19153PhiladelphiaPAMid-AtlanticFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
Banner Catering LLC dba Fresh Bite Foods $1,966,500.001051 E Broadway Rd, Phoenix, AZPhoenixAZSouth-WestFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
Regional Produce Distributors$1,960,000.00624 16th Ave Thomas, Birmingham, AL 35204BirminghamALSouth-EastFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
4Earth Farms, LLC$1,921,500.005555 E Olympic Blvd, Commerce, CACommerceCAWesternFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
Old Tyme Produce Inc.$1,920,000.003840 Millstone Pkwy, St Charles, MO 63301St. CharlesMOMountain PlainsFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
Stanley Marvel Inc.$1,920,000.001221 Ford Rd #4518, Bensalem, PA 19020BensalemPAMid-AtlanticDairy Products Box2
Premier Catering & Events, Inc.$1,899,968.001600 Ridgefield Rd, Thibodaux, LA 70301ThibodauxLASouth-WestCombination Box (containing a combination of 1-3, Fluid Milk)4
Unity Grove Corporation$1,875,000.0025399 SW 157th Avenue Homestead, FL, United States, 33031HomesteadFLSouth-EastFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
L&M Companies$1,874,880.002925 Huntleigh Dr, Ste 209 Raleigh, NC, United States, 27604 USRaleighNCSouth-EastFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
Premier Catering & Events, Inc.$1,873,760.001600 Ridgefield Rd, Thibodaux, LA 70301ThibodauxLASouth-WestDairy Products Box2
Glazier Packing Co.$1,858,800.007170 US-11, Potsdam, NY 13676PotsdamNYNorth-EastFluid Milk5
Common Market Philadelphia Inc.$1,800,000.00428 E Erie Ave, Philadelphia, PAPhiladelphiaPASouth-EastFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
Droulyn & Co Inc$1,800,000.00Rexco Industrial Park General Warehouse Bldg Carr 165, Buchanan Intersection Guaynabo, PR, United States, 00968GuaynaboPRMid-AtlanticFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
John Vena Inc$1,800,000.006700 Essington Ave, Units F1-F9, Philadelphia, PA 19153PhiladelphiaPAMid-AtlanticFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
Miceli Dairy Products Company$1,800,000.002721 E 90th St, Cleveland, OH 44104ClevelandOHMid-WestDairy Products Box2
T&T Produce$1,800,000.00124 Park Industrial Blvd, Ringgold, GA 30736RinggoldGASouth-EastFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
MIMCO-Balford Farms$1,798,667.004 Manhattan Drive, Burlington, NJ 08016BurlingtonNJMid-AtlanticFluid Milk5
Masters Gallery Foods, Inc.$1,753,920.00328 County Highway PP PO Box 170 Plymouth, WI 53073 United StatesPlymouthWIMulti-RegionalDairy Products Box2
Merchants Foodservice$1,740,960.001100 Edward Street Hattiesburg, MS 39401HattiesburgMSSouth-EastDairy Products Box2
Van Eerden Foodservice$1,740,000.00650 Ionia Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503Grand RapidsMIMid-WestDairy Products Box2
Nickey Gregory$1,698,480.0016 Forest Pkwy., Bldg. M Forest Park, GA 30297Forest ParkGASouth-EastFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
Atlas Wholesale Food Company$1,687,500.005100 St Jean, Detroit, MIDetroitMIMidwestDairy Products Box2
Merchants Foodservice$1,656,200.001100 Edward Street Hattiesburg, MS 39401HattiesburgMSSouth-EastFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
Altafresh d/b/a Chelan Fresh Marketing$1,556,083.00 317 E Johnson Ave, Chelan, WAChelanWASouth-EastFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
CDS Distributing, Inc.$1,552,320.00400 Oyster Point Blvd, South San FranciscoSouth San FranciscoCAWesternFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
Dertstine's Inc$1,549,500.003245 State Rd, Sellersville, PA 18960SellersvillePAMid-AtlanticFluid Milk5
Altafresh d/b/a Chelan Fresh Marketing$1,548,439.00 317 E Johnson Ave, Chelan, WAChelanWASouth-WestFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
Altafresh d/b/a Chelan Fresh Marketing$1,530,329.00 317 E Johnson Ave, Chelan, WAChelanWAWesternFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
McFarling Foods Inc.$1,500,000.005273 Lakeview Pkwy S Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46268IndianapolisINMid-WestCombination Box (containing a combination of 1-3, Fluid Milk)4
Tasty Brands, LLC$1,480,160.006800 Jericho Turnpike #100E, Syosset, NY 11791SyossettNYNorth-EastDairy Products Box2
Tasty Brands, LLC$1,462,560.006800 Jericho Turnpike #100E, Syosset, NY 11791SyossettNYMid-AtlanticDairy Products Box2
Rich Chicks, LLC$1,460,600.004276 N Tracy Blvd, Tracy, CA 95304TracyCANortheast (Excluding VI)Combination Box (containing a combination of 1-3, Fluid Milk)4
Tasty Brands, LLC$1,442,540.006800 Jericho Turnpike #100E, Syosset, NY 11791SyossettNYMid-WestDairy Products Box2
Gumz Muck Farms, LLC$1,440,000.00N570 6th Ct, Endeavor, WI 53930EndeavorWIMid-WestFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
Monteverde's Inc$1,440,000.002 Rutgers Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15205PittsburghPAMid-AtlanticFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
The Abbey Group$1,440,000.006212 VT Route 105, Enosburg Falls, VT 05450 Enosburg FallsVTNorth-EastDairy Products Box2
AG Link, Inc.$1,384,416.00860 West Broadway, Reardan, WAReardanWAWesternCombination Box (containing a combination of 1-3, Fluid Milk)4
Premier Catering & Events, Inc.$1,374,912.001600 Ridgefield Rd, Thibodaux, LA 70301ThibodauxLASouth-WestFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
Golfo Di Napoli Dairy$1,340,000.007916 S Warren Rd, Warren, IN 46792, USAWarrenINMid-WestDairy Products Box2
Baptists on Mission$1,320,000.00205 Convention Drive, Cary, NCCaryNCSouth-EastFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
E S Foods$1,293,875.0020 Crossways Park Dr N # 100, Woodbury, NY 11797WoodburyNYWesternPrecooked Meat Box (Pork and Chicken) 3
Athena Farms$1,290,000.0016 Forest Parkway, Forest Park, GAForest ParkGASouth-EastFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
Greenville Produce Company$1,285,560.001060 Taylors Creek Dr, Greenville, NC 27834GreenvilleNCSouth-EastFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
Rich Chicks, LLC$1,273,280.004276 N Tracy Blvd, Tracy, CA 95304TracyCASouthwest (TX only)Fluid Milk5
Liberty Fruit Company$1,220,400.001247 Argentine Boulevard Kansas City, KS 66105Kansas CityKSMountain PlainsFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
Green Top Farms LLC$1,199,700.0043-66 11th St Long Island City, NY 11101Long Island CityNYNorth-EastFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
Garden Fresh Foods$1,126,199.0014316 NE 203rd St, Woodinville, WA 98072WoodinvilleWAWesternFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
Coosemans Farms$1,125,000.00P.O. Box 223529, Christiansted, Virgin IslandsChristianstedVirgin IslandsSouth-EastFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
Dertstine's Inc$1,113,420.003245 State Rd, Sellersville, PA 18960SellersvillePAMid-AtlanticDairy Products Box2
Ham Produce and Seafood Inc.$1,100,000.00918 Bannister Street. Honolulu, Hawaii 96819.HonoluluHIWesternPrecooked Meat Box (Pork and Chicken) 3
Heartland Produce Co$1,080,000.004550 70th Ave, Kenosha, WI 53144KenoshaWIMid-WestFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
Tasty Brands, LLC$1,048,965.006800 Jericho Turnpike #100E, Syosset, NY 11791SyossettNYWesternCombination Box (containing a combination of 1-3, Fluid Milk)4
Tasty Brands, LLC$1,044,160.006800 Jericho Turnpike #100E, Syosset, NY 11791SyossettNYSouth-EastDairy Products Box2
Cargill Meat Solutions$1,024,704.00Minneapolis, MNMinneapolisMNMountain PlainsPrecooked Meat Box (Pork and Chicken) 3
Dertstine's Inc$1,024,416.003245 State Rd, Sellersville, PA 18960SellersvillePAMid-AtlanticPrecooked Meat Box (Pork and Chicken) 3
The Fresh Group LTD$990,427.004287 N Port Washington Road Glendale, WI 53212 United StatesGlendaleWIMountain PlainsCombination Box (containing a combination of 1-3, Fluid Milk)4
CGC Holdings $967,890.007540 Assateague Drive, Jessup, MDJessupMDMid-AtlanticFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
Common Market Philadelphia Inc.$960,000.00428 E Erie Ave, Philadelphia, PAPhiladelphiaPAMid-AtlanticPrecooked Meat Box (Pork and Chicken) 3
First Cut Produce, Inc.$953,100.001515 Sherman Ave # 3, Evanston, IL 60201EvanstonILMid-WestPrecooked Meat Box (Pork and Chicken) 3
Clemens Food Group$946,738.00572 Newton Rd, Coldwater, MIColdwaterMINorth-EastPrecooked Meat Box (Pork and Chicken) 3
Springfield Grocer Company$942,000.002415 W Battlefield Rd, Springfield, MO 65807SpringfieldMOMountain PlainsDairy Products Box2
Clemens Food Group$937,020.00572 Newton Rd, Coldwater, MIColdwaterMISouth-EastPrecooked Meat Box (Pork and Chicken) 3
ProduceOne, Inc.$905,000.004500 Willow Parkway Cleveland, OH 44124ClevelandOHMid-WestFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
Brian Campbell Farms$900,000.00Bloomsberg, PABloomsbergPAMid-AtlanticFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
Clemens Food Group$897,320.00572 Newton Rd, Coldwater, MIColdwaterMIMid-WestPrecooked Meat Box (Pork and Chicken) 3
Clemens Food Group$888,080.00572 Newton Rd, Coldwater, MIColdwaterMIMid-AtlanticPrecooked Meat Box (Pork and Chicken) 3
The Abbey Group$879,748.006212 VT Route 105, Enosburg Falls, VT 05450 Enosburg FallsVTNorth-EastFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
Tyson Foods Inc.$862,320.00Springdale, ARSpringdaleARMulti-RegionalPrecooked Meat Box (Pork and Chicken) 3
Aloha Produce of Central Oregon, Inc.$846,000.0020485 Murray Rd, Bend, ORBend,ORWesternFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
Gordon Food Service$824,825.001300 Gezon Parkway SW Wyoming, MI 49509WyomingMISouth-EastDairy Products Box2
SMH2 Manufacturing LLC$816,000.002021 W FULTON K215 CHICAGO CHICAGO IL 60612 USAChicagoILMid-WestCombination Box (containing a combination of 1-3, Fluid Milk)4
Willie Itule Produce, Inc.$810,000.00301 N 45th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85043PhoenixAZSouth-WestFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
B.E. Co Inc$807,768.00Mid-AtlanticFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
Tasty Brands, LLC$793,498.006800 Jericho Turnpike #100E, Syosset, NY 11791SyossettNYSouth-EastCombination Box (containing a combination of 1-3, Fluid Milk)4
Altafresh d/b/a Chelan Fresh Marketing$762,989.00 317 E Johnson Ave, Chelan, WAChelanWAMid-AtlanticFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
SunTerra Produce Traders Inc.$755,250.00302 Marine Ave, Newport Beach, CA 92662Newport BeachCASouth-WestFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
Stanley Marvel Inc.$747,840.001221 Ford Rd #4518, Bensalem, PA 19020BensalemPAMid-AtlanticFluid Milk5
Limehouse Produce$744,000.002660 Carner Ave, North Charleston, SC 29405North CharlestonSCSouth-EastFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
Tasty Brands, LLC$739,953.006800 Jericho Turnpike #100E, Syosset, NY 11791SyossettNYSouth-WestCombination Box (containing a combination of 1-3, Fluid Milk)4
Rich Chicks, LLC$725,400.004276 N Tracy Blvd, Tracy, CA 95304TracyCAMulti-RegionalCombination Box (containing a combination of 1-3, Fluid Milk)4
Broccoli Associates, Inc.$711,000.00PO Box 4457, Utica, NYUticaNYNorth-EastCombination Box (containing a combination of 1-3, Fluid Milk)4
DeLune Corp$704,291.007405 Alban Station Ct b210, Springfield, VA 22150SpringfieldVAMid-AtlanticFluid Milk5
Lancaster Farm Fresh Cooperative$675,000.00201 Running Pump Rd, Lancaster, PA 17603LancasterPANorth-EastFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
Capay Incorporated dba Capay Organic$658,500.0023804 State Highway 16, Capay, CACapay, CAWesternFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
Gotham Greens Co$648,000.00Brooklyn, NYBrooklynNYMulti-RegionalFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
Boston Area Gleaners$638,876.00240 Beaver StWaltham,MANorth-EastFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
Teddy Bear Fresh Produce$630,000.0028595 Mary's Ct, Easton, MD 21601EatonMDMid-AtlanticFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
Panamerican Farms$625,500.00295 Willis Ave Ste D Camarillo, CA, 93010-8562 United StatesCamarilloCAWesternFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
Suisan Company Limited$621,813.00333 Kilauea Ave #202, Hilo, HI 96720HiloHIWesternPrecooked Meat Box (Pork and Chicken) 3
Merchants Foodservice$613,624.001100 Edward Street Hattiesburg, MS 39401HattiesburgMSSouth-EastFluid Milk5
Ford's Produce Co$609,644.001109 Agriculture St Suite 1, Raleigh, NC 27603RaleighNCSouth-EastFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
Lancaster Farm Fresh Cooperative$605,000.00201 Running Pump Rd, Lancaster, PA 17603LancasterPAMid-AtlanticFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
Smith Brothers Farms$575,050.0026401 79th Ave S, Kent, WA 98032KentWAWesternFluid Milk5
Fresh Approach$561,021.005060 Commercial Circle, Ste C, Concord, CA 94520ConcordCAWesternFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
Stern Produce Co.$550,000.007810 N, US-89 Suite #390, Flagstaff, AZ 86004FlagstaffAZSouth-WestFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
DeLune Corp$541,104.007405 Alban Station Ct b210, Springfield, VA 22150SpringfieldVAMid-AtlanticDairy Products Box2
Sierra Sun Fruit Marketing, Inc.$536,256.001360 S Rio Vista Ave Sanger, CA, United States, 93657.SangerCANorth-EastFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
Testa Produce, Inc.$534,600.004555 S Racine Ave, Chicago, IL 60609ChicagoILMid-WestFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
Broccoli Associates, Inc.$500,000.00PO Box 4457, Utica, NYUticaNYNorth-EastPrecooked Meat Box (Pork and Chicken) 3
Menu Maker Foods, Inc.$499,176.00913 Big Horn Drive Jefferson City, MO 65109 United StatesJefferson CityMOMountain PlainsFluid Milk5
Athena Farms$495,000.0016 Forest Parkway, Forest Park, GAForest ParkGASouth-EastDairy Products Box2
Original Crispy Pizza Crust Company of Boston, Inc.$488,700.0013 Blackstone Valley Pl, Lincoln, RI 02865LincolnRINorth-EastPrecooked Meat Box (Pork and Chicken) 3
Bongards' Creameries$480,816.00250 Lake Drive EastChanhasssenMNMid-WestDairy Products Box2
A & H Farm$480,000.001374 Collins Ln, Manhattan, KSManhattanKSMountain PlainsFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
Federation of Southern Cooperatives$480,000.002769 Church St East Point, Georgia 30344East PointGASouth-EastFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
Southeast Farm and Vegetable$480,000.00South-EastFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
Taylor Boys Produce$480,000.004138 Cross Anchor Rd, Enoree, SC 29335EnoreeSCSouth-EastFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
The Abbey Group$478,800.006212 VT Route 105, Enosburg Falls, VT 05450 Enosburg FallsVTNorth-EastFluid Milk5
Aina hookupu O Kilauea$468,000.004000 Kilauea Rd, Kilauea, HIKilauea,HIWesternFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
Fry Family Farm$465,000.002184 Ross Ln, Medford, OR 97501MedfordORWesternFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
Springfield Grocer Company$461,500.002415 W Battlefield Rd, Springfield, MO 65807SpringfieldMOMountain PlainsPrecooked Meat Box (Pork and Chicken) 3
DeLune Corp$452,193.007405 Alban Station Ct b210, Springfield, VA 22150SpringfieldVAMid-AtlanticFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
Smith Packing Co., Inc.$450,000.00106 Washington St #125, Utica, NY 13502UticaNYNorth-EastPrecooked Meat Box (Pork and Chicken) 3
Novick Brothers Corp$442,969.003660 S Lawrence St, Philadelphia, PA 19148PhiladelphiaPAMid-AtlanticDairy Products Box2
Prairie Farms Dairy$425,250.003744 Staunton Rd. Edwardsville, IL 62025EdwardsvilleILMulti-RegionalFluid Milk5
Alsum Farms & Produce, Inc.$424,113.00N9083 Co Rd EF, Friesland, WIFriesland,WIMid-WestFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
Arcadio's Produce Inc.$406,500.001986 Jerrold Ave, San Francisco, CASan FranciscoCAWesternFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
Coosemans Houston, Inc. $404,663.00P.O. Box 223529, Christiansted, Virgin IslandsChristianstedVirgin IslandsSouth-WestFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
Oneonta Trading Corp$403,920.001 Oneonta Dr, Wenatchee, WA 98801WenatcheeWAMid-AtlanticFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
Rich Chicks, LLC$374,000.004276 N Tracy Blvd, Tracy, CA 95304TracyCAMid-Atlantic (Excluding PR)Combination Box (containing a combination of 1-3, Fluid Milk)4
Joe Granato Produce$364,500.0046 Orange St # D, Salt Lake City, UT 84116Salt Lake CityUTSouth-WestFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
Glazier Packing Co.$360,000.007170 US-11, Potsdam, NY 13676PotsdamNYNorth-EastDairy Products Box2
Inland Northwest Farmers Market Association$360,000.00319 W HASTINGS RD SPOKANE 99218-5012 WASpokaneWAWesternCombination Box (containing a combination of 1-3, Fluid Milk)4
Tasty Brands, LLC$349,655.006800 Jericho Turnpike #100E, Syosset, NY 11791SyossettNYNorth-EastCombination Box (containing a combination of 1-3, Fluid Milk)4
Altafresh d/b/a Chelan Fresh Marketing$348,096.00 317 E Johnson Ave, Chelan, WAChelanWAMountain PlainsFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
Tasty Brands, LLC$346,429.006800 Jericho Turnpike #100E, Syosset, NY 11791SyossettNYMid-WestCombination Box (containing a combination of 1-3, Fluid Milk)4
Easterday Farms Produce$344,400.005235 Industrial Way, Pasco, WA 99301PascoWASouth-EastFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
The Fresh Group LTD$338,008.004287 N Port Washington Road Glendale, WI 53212 United StatesGlendaleWIMountain PlainsFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
Turner Dairy Farms Inc.$315,450.001049 Jefferson Rd, Penn Hills, PA 15235Penn HillsPAMid-AtlanticDairy Products Box2
Hawaii Foodservice Alliance$313,500.002720 Waiwai Loop, Honolulu, HI 96819HonoluluHIWesternFluid Milk5
Smith Packing Co., Inc.$310,500.00105 Washington St #125, Utica, NY 13502UticaNYNorth-EastCombination Box (containing a combination of 1-3, Fluid Milk)4
Melissa's World Variety Produce Inc.$306,000.005325 S Soto St, Vernon, CA 90058VernonCAWesternFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
Global Perishable Services LLC$301,500.00 11760 Miramar Pkwy #100, Miramar, FL 33025MiramarFLSouth-EastFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
Glazier Packing Co.$300,000.007170 US-11, Potsdam, NY 13676PotsdamNYNorth-EastFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
Marin Sonoma Produce$300,000.001240 Holm Rd, Petaluma, CA 94954PetalumaCAWesternFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
MS Fruit and Vegetable Co$299,250.00364 Sunset Dr, Grenada, MS 38901GrenadaMSSouth-EastFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
Smith Packing Co., Inc.$297,000.00107 Washington St #125, Utica, NY 13502UticaNYNorth-EastDairy Products Box2
Schneider Dairy Inc.$285,000.00726 Frank St, Pittsburgh, PA 15227PittsburghPAMid-AtlanticDairy Products Box2
CC Produce Co$262,500.00238 N Port Ave, Corpus Christi, TXCorpus Christi,TXSouthwestFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
Gullah Farmers Cooperative$252,000.0010 Gullah Way St Helena Island, SC 29920Helena IslandSCSouth-EastFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
Dairyland Produce LLC DBA Sid Wainer & Son$250,000.002301 Purchase St #1, New Bedford, MA 02746New BedfordMANorth-EastFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
Tomato Thyme Corporation$237,545.0018632 US-301, Wimauma, FL 33598WimaumaFLNorth-EastFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
Baptists on Mission$234,000.00205 Convention Drive, Cary, NCCaryNCSouth-EastPrecooked Meat Box (Pork and Chicken) 3
Tomato Thyme Corporation$229,280.0018632 US-301, Wimauma, FL 33598WimaumaFLSouth-EastFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
Malama Kauai$224,000.00Kilauea, HI 96754KilaueaHIWesternFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
Farm Fresh Rhode Island$222,750.001005 Main St #8130, Pawtucket, RI 02860PawtucketRINorth-EastCombination Box (containing a combination of 1-3, Fluid Milk)4
Premier Catering & Events, Inc.$204,540.001600 Ridgefield Rd, Thibodaux, LA 70301ThibodauxLASouth-WestFluid Milk5
Riverside Unified School District$204,450.003380 14th St. Riverside, CA 92501-3810RiversideCAWesternFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
Sierra Sun Fruit Marketing, Inc.$203,840.001360 S Rio Vista Ave Sanger, CA, United States, 93657.SangerCAWesternFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
Oneonta Trading Corp$198,000.001 Oneonta Dr, Wenatchee, WA 98801WenatcheeWAMid-WestFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
SMH2 Manufacturing LLC$194,360.002021 W FULTON K215 CHICAGO CHICAGO IL 60612 USAChicagoILMid-WestFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
Mycoterra Farm$192,000.00248 NW Rd, Westhampton, MA 01027WesthamptonMANorth-EastFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
Oneonta Trading Corp$184,140.001 Oneonta Dr, Wenatchee, WA 98801WenatcheeWAMountain PlainsFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
Natural Direct LLC$183,066.001207 Bilter Rd #100, Aurora, IL 60502AuroraILMid-WestCombination Box (containing a combination of 1-3, Fluid Milk)4
Altafresh d/b/a Chelan Fresh Marketing$182,986.00 317 E Johnson Ave, Chelan, WAChelanWAMid-WestFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
Green Farms California, LLC dba Worldwide Produce$182,400.002652 Long Beach Ave Unit 2 Los Angeles, CA, United States, 90058 USLos AngelesCAWesternFluid Milk5
Aloha Produce of Central Oregon, Inc.$180,000.0020485 Murray Rd, Bend, ORBend,ORWesternDairy Products Box2
The Chef's Garden$180,000.009009 Huron Avery Rd Huron, OHHuronOHMid-WestFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
Smith Packing Co., Inc.$178,800.00108 Washington St #125, Utica, NY 13502UticaNYNorth-EastFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
Sassy Cow Creamery, LLC$176,400.00W4192 Bristol Rd, Columbus, WI 53925ColumbusWIMid-WestFluid Milk5
Gallo Cattle Company, LP$174,749.0010561 West Highway 140. Atwater, California 95301AtwaterCAWesternDairy Products Box2
Coveyou Farms LLC$168,000.004160 US-131, Petoskey, MIPetoskey,MIMid-WestFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
Green Farms California, LLC dba Worldwide Produce$157,500.002652 Long Beach Ave Unit 2 Los Angeles, CA, United States, 90058 USLos AngelesCAWesternDairy Products Box2
Green Farms California, LLC dba Worldwide Produce$153,180.002652 Long Beach Ave Unit 2 Los Angeles, CA, United States, 90058 USLos AngelesCAWesternCombination Box (containing a combination of 1-3, Fluid Milk)4
Green Farms California, LLC dba Worldwide Produce$150,000.002652 Long Beach Ave Unit 2 Los Angeles, CA, United States, 90058 USLos AngelesCAWesternFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
VanSolkema Produce of GA, LLC$150,000.00120 Hwy 196 Glennville, GA 30427GlennvilleGAMid-WestFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
Capital City Fruit Co. Inc.$145,000.001850 Colonial Pkwy, Norwalk, IANorwalk,IAMid-WestFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
Gordon Food Service$122,245.001300 Gezon Parkway SW Wyoming, MI 49509WyomingMINorth-EastFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
Rich Chicks, LLC$115,900.004276 N Tracy Blvd, Tracy, CA 95304TracyCAWestern (GU only)Combination Box (containing a combination of 1-3, Fluid Milk)4
Cascadia Produce$110,000.00904 B St NW, Auburn, WAAuburnWAWesternFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
Gordon Food Service$108,736.001300 Gezon Parkway SW Wyoming, MI 49509WyomingMISouth-EastFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
Farm to Table Buy Local$104,280.00733 Washington Road, Suite 102 Pittsburgh, PA 15228PittsburghPAMid-AtlanticDairy Products Box2
Perfect Pact, LLC$102,400.0029 Mainsail Crossing Savannah, GA, United States, 31411 USSavannahGAWesternFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
Farm to Table Buy Local$91,200.00733 Washington Road, Suite 102 Pittsburgh, PA 15228PittsburghPAMid-AtlanticFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
Juniper Hill Farms, LLC$90,000.001547 N 2000 Road Lawrence, KS 66044LawrenceKSMid-WestFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
Hardee Fresh LLC$86,436.006113 Savoy Cir, Lutz, FL 33558LutzFLSouth-EastFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
Gordon Food Service$81,817.001300 Gezon Parkway SW Wyoming, MI 49509WyomingMINorth-EastPrecooked Meat Box (Pork and Chicken) 3
Eastern Market Corporation$73,000.002934 Russell St, Detroit, MI 48207DetroitMIMid-WestFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
Royal Crest Dairy$68,640.00350 S Pearl St, Denver, CO 80209DenverCOMountain PlainsFluid Milk5
Zone 7 LLC$61,600.00540 NJ-31, Ringoes, NJ 08551RingoesNJMid-AtlanticFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
Garfield Produce Company$61,594.00401 N Trumbull Ave b, Chicago, IL 60624ChicagoILMid-WestFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
Merchants Foodservice$61,040.001100 Edward Street Hattiesburg, MS 39401HattiesburgMSSouth-EastCombination Box (containing a combination of 1-3, Fluid Milk)4
Cecarellis Harrison Hill Farm LLC$60,000.00186 Old Post Rd Northford, CT 06472NorthfordCTNorth-EastFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
Farm to Table Buy Local$60,000.00733 Washington Road, Suite 102 Pittsburgh, PA 15228PittsburghPAMid-AtlanticCombination Box (containing a combination of 1-3, Fluid Milk)4
Novick Brothers Corp$59,768.003660 S Lawrence St, Philadelphia, PA 19148PhiladelphiaPAMid-AtlanticFluid Milk5
Missouri Rural Crisis Center$56,250.001108 Rangeline St, Columbia, MO 65201ColumbiaMOMountain PlainsPrecooked Meat Box (Pork and Chicken) 3
Marburger Farm Dairy$48,578.001506 Mars-Evans City Rd, Evans City, PA 16033Evans CityPAMid-AtlanticDairy Products Box2
Baptists on Mission$48,000.00205 Convention Drive, Cary, NCCaryNCSouth-EastFluid Milk5
World Farmers, Inc.$45,763.00PO BOX 112, LANCASTER, Massachusetts,LancasterMANorth-EastFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
Lancaster Farm Fresh Cooperative$45,000.00201 Running Pump Rd, Lancaster, PA 17603LancasterPANorth-EastCombination Box (containing a combination of 1-3, Fluid Milk)4
Linc Foods$45,000.003012 N Nevada St, Spokane, WA 99207SpokaneWAWesternFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
North Alabama Agriplex Board$43,400.001714 Tally Ho Street SW, Cullman, AL 35055CullmanALSouth-EastFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
North Coast Opportunities$42,000.00413 North State Street Ukiah, CA 95482.UkiahCAWesternFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
Willing Hands Enterprises, Inc.$40,500.00198 Church Street, Norwich VT 05055NorwichVTNorth-EastFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
Lancaster Farm Fresh Cooperative$40,000.00201 Running Pump Rd, Lancaster, PA 17603LancasterPAMid-AtlanticCombination Box (containing a combination of 1-3, Fluid Milk)4
Organization for Refugee and Immigrant Success$33,075.00434 Lake Ave, Manchester, NH 03103ManchesterNHNorth-EastFluid Milk5
Lamers Dairy, Inc.$31,750.00N410 Speel School Rd, Appleton, WI 54915AppletonWIMid-WestFluid Milk5
CoastalConservationLeague GrowFood Carolina$31,680.00131 SPRING ST, Charleston, CCharlestonSCSouth-EastFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
Marburger Farm Dairy$30,058.001506 Mars-Evans City Rd, Evans City, PA 16033Evans CityPAMid-AtlanticFluid Milk5
Urban Tilth$28,000.00323 Brookside Dr, Richmond, CA 94801RichmondCAWesternFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
Baptists on Mission$27,000.00205 Convention Drive, Cary, NCCaryNCSouth-EastDairy Products Box2
Farm to Table Buy Local$26,400.00733 Washington Road, Suite 102 Pittsburgh, PA 15228PittsburghPAMid-AtlanticFluid Milk5
Puget Sound Food Hub Cooperative$26,400.0015612 Best Rd, Mt Vernon, WA 98273Mt. VernonWAWesternFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
Stern Produce Co.$19,700.007810 N, US-89 Suite #390, Flagstaff, AZ 86004FlagstaffAZSouth-WestFluid Milk5
Van Eerden Foodservice$19,500.00650 Ionia Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503Grand RapidsMIMid-WestPrecooked Meat Box (Pork and Chicken) 3
ALL Holding Company LLC$18,000.00382 Main St, Harleysville, PAHarleysvillePAMid-AtlanticPrecooked Meat Box (Pork and Chicken) 3
Farmer Foodshare$17,825.00902 N Mangum St, Durham, NC 27701DurhamNCSouth-EastFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
Linc Foods$13,873.003012 N Nevada St, Spokane, WA 99207SpokaneWAWesternFluid Milk5
Fossil Creek Farms$11,516.007100 Silver Mist Ln, Fort Collins, CO 80528Fort CollinsCOMountain PlainsFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
Malama Kauai$11,200.00Kilauea, HI 96754KilaueaHIWesternDairy Products Box2
Farm and Community Collaborative Inc.$11,019.002 Mark Twain Drive Lakeville, MA 02347LakevilleMANorth-EastFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
HP Hood LLC$11,008.00Six Kimball Lane, Lynnfield, MA 01940LynnfieldMANorth-EastFluid Milk5
Del Bene Produce, Inc.$10,000.002900 Rivard St, Detroit, MI 48207DetroitMIMid-WestFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
Evergreen United Food Hub, Inc.$3,600.002117 CALLANAN ST SHELTON 98584-1901 WASheltonWAWesternFresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1
Willimantic Food Co-op$1,400.0091 Valley St, Willimantic, CTWillimanticCTNorth-EastCombination Box (containing a combination of 1-3, Fluid Milk)4

Source: U.S. Department of Agriculture

Data notes: Company addresses were added based on main office or headquarters.