Millions in federal aid meant to help farmers, feed the poor given to event planning company, Cargill, Tyson

Federal aid meant to distribute food to the poor has gone to a bankrupt dairy, an event planning company, as well as two meat processors under federal investigation, a Midwest Center for Investigative Reporting analysis found.
Called the Farmers to Families Food Box Program, the U.S. Department of Agriculture designed the new $1.2 billion program to award contracts to distributors and wholesalers to purchase fresh produce, dairy and meat products. The companies then combine the products into a pre-approved box and then give the boxes to organizations like food banks and nonprofits serving those in need.
But the awards have come under scrutiny, just days after they were announced.
On Monday, the United Fresh Produce Association, a trade organization representing 1,500 companies across the fresh produce supply chain, sent a letter to the USDA asking a detailed list of questions about the $1.2 billion in coronavirus aid announced Friday.
Tom Stenzel, president and CEO of the United Fresh Produce Association, says in the letter the USDA awarded contracts to companies that have no delivery trucks and gave contracts worth more than some organizations’ annual revenues.
“We understand companies may have been awarded a contract larger than their annual revenues. We understand other companies may have been awarded a contract despite the fact that they have no trucks nor delivery systems,” Stenzel wrote.
An analysis of the awards and its recipients by the Midwest Center for Investigative Reporting found about 200 companies were awarded a total of 318 contracts ranging from $1,400 to $107 million.
The Midwest Center analysis found:
- Twelve states were not headquarters to a company that received any single contract: Alaska, Delaware, Kentucky, Maine, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, West Virginia and Wyoming.
- Nearly $147 million, the most given to any one company, was awarded in three separate contracts to Dallas-based Borden Dairy Company.
- The Caribbean Produce Exchange, based in Puerto Rico, received the single-largest contract, worth more than $107 million, the Midwest Center found. The organization’s annual revenue in 2018 was $106 million, according to financial services organization Dun and Bradstreet.
- Cargill and Tyson Foods, two of the four largest meat companies in the U.S. who have had significant outbreaks of COVID-19 at their meat processing plants were awarded $7.3 million and $862,000, respectively. The USDA is currently investigating whether those companies engaged in price-fixing after processing plant closures related to COVID-19 outbreaks.
USDA: ‘New, innovative approach’
U.S. Department of Agriculture officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday morning.
“This is a new, innovative approach to provide critical support to American farmers and families, and USDA moved as expeditiously as federal procurement rules allow to stand up the program and solicit offers,” said U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue in a press release announcing the decision on Friday.
Farmers have been harmed by the closure of restaurants, schools and other places where agricultural products are used. Livestock prices have also plummeted because of disruptions to the supply chain caused by closures of meat processing plants related to COVID-19. Congress has also approved $16 billion for farmers in response to the pandemic. It is not yet clear how that funding will be distributed.
Food banks, which already serve nearly 40 million Americans, are also expected to see a large increase in the number of people they serve.
President Donald Trump praised the decision Saturday, tweeting: “Starting early next week, at my order, the USA will be purchasing, from our Farmers, Ranchers & Specialty Crop Growers, 3 Billion Dollars worth of Dairy, Meat & Produce for Food Lines & Kitchens. 'FARMERS TO FAMILY FOOD BOX' Great news for all!"
The first round of contracts, which run from May 15 to June 30, approved Friday includes $461 million in fresh fruits and vegetables, $317 million in dairy, $258 million in meat and $175 million in a combination box of fresh produce, dairy or meat products, the USDA said.
For Borden Dairy, a standalone dairy with locations from Florida to Texas to Ohio, the contract will mean a great deal, said CEO Tony Sarsam. The company, which employs about 3,300 people, filed for bankruptcy in January because of its debt burden. Since the pandemic, Borden has lost 25 percent of its business with schools being out and restaurants being closed, Sarsam said. So far, the company has had to lay off 3 percent of its employees, he said.
Borden received three contracts, worth a combined nearly $147 million, to supply fluid milk to nonprofits in the South-East, South-West and Mid-West.
The benefits are three-fold, Sasam said. The money provides certainty for the 260 independent farmers Borden purchases from, provides stable hours for Borden’s employees and helps provide milk to those in need, Sarsam said.
“It’s a big deal for a lot of folks across the entire supply chain,” Sarsam said.
The company has had to dump about 5% of its milk over the past couple months, something Borden had never done before, Sarsam said. This ability to help provides a morale boost at a hard time in the industry, he said.
“This allows us to provide something that is exciting and adds purpose and engagement. It’s what we like to do,” Sarsam said.
‘Not sour grapes’
“This is not ‘sour grapes’ from those that may not have been awarded; this is a genuine effort to ensure integrity and confidence in the program and that fresh produce actually gets to those in need in an efficient and cost-effective way,” wrote Stenzel, of the United Fresh Produce Association.
Stenzel also asked: “There are some contracts that were awarded to companies that are not located and appear to not have business locations in that region. What is the rationale for awarding those contracts while others in those regions were not awarded contracts?”
Many contracts were awarded to wholesalers and distributors outside of the region they were allocated for, the Midwest Center found.
For example, of the $39.5 million awarded for states in the Mountain Plains region, $2.9 million went to distributors with headquarters in Washington, Minnesota or Wisconsin, states that are not included in the region. Companies headquartered in Missouri, which is generally not thought of as a mountain or plains state, received $34.8 million of the awards, while Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming, all in the region, received $0.
CaliforniaAvocadosDirect.com, which normally ships and sells only avocados but just recently as a result of COVID-19 expanded to shipping lots of fruits and vegetables, was awarded a contract for $40 million, one of the largest awarded. The contract is for the South-West region, but the company is located in California, which is in the Western region. CEO Ben Holtz said in an email the contract is separate from the website’s offerings.
cre8ad8, a San Antonio-based events and wedding planning company, received a $25.8 million contract for pre-cooked pork and chicken boxes, the largest meat box contract in the South-West region, the Midwest Center also found.
By comparison, Gordon Food Service, one of the largest food distributors in the United States with $12.9 billion in annual revenue and 19,000 employees, was awarded seven contracts across three regions worth $35.1 million.
At the same time, several companies that are already government contractors were denied contracts, Stenzel wrote.
“We know of several upstanding companies that are current government contractors to USDA and the DOD Fresh program who were seemingly denied on mistaken grounds. We hope the Department will rectify those clear cases and award those bids now,” the letter said.
Search for bid awards in your state below. Please advise of any corrections or comments tostaff@investigatemidwest.org
Distributor
Award
Address
City
State
Region
Product
Code
|Caribbean Produce Exchange
|$107,040,000.00
|PR-869, Cataño, PR 00962,
|Puerto Rico
|Carribean
|Mid-Atlantic
|Combination Box (containing a combination of 1-3, Fluid Milk)
|4
|Borden Dairy Co.
|$99,034,087.00
|Dallas, TX
|Dallas
|TX
|South-East
|Fluid Milk
|5
|GA Foodservice of Pinellas County, Inc.
|$72,758,874.00
|12200 32nd Court North Saint Petersburg, FL 33716 United States
|North Saint Petersburg
|FL
|South-East
|Combination Box (containing a combination of 1-3, Fluid Milk)
|4
|Borden Dairy Co.
|$40,581,735.00
|Dallas, TX
|Dallas
|TX
|South-West
|Fluid Milk
|5
|Ben Holtz Consulting, Inc DBA California Avocadoes Direct
|$40,000,000.00
|9370 Circle R Dr,
|Escondido
|CA
|South-West
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|Goodman Food Products, Inc. DBA Don Lee Farms
|$33,162,500.00
|200 E Beach Ave Inglewood, CA, United States, 90302-3404 US
|Inglewood
|CA
|Western
|Precooked Meat Box (Pork and Chicken)
|3
|Five Star
|$29,250,000.00
|700 25th Ave W, Birmingham, AL 35204
|Birmingham
|AL
|South-East
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|Gordon Food Service
|$28,101,250.00
|1300 Gezon Parkway SW Wyoming, MI 49509
|Wyoming
|MI
|Multi-Regional
|Precooked Meat Box (Pork and Chicken)
|3
|Heeren LLC
|$28,042,812.00
|1055 7 Mile Rd NW, Comstock Park, MI 49321
|Comstock Park
|MI
|Mid-West
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|CRE8AD8 LLC
|$25,787,500.00
|1150 N Loop 1604 W, San Antonio, TX 78248
|San Antonio
|TX
|South-West
|Precooked Meat Box (Pork and Chicken)
|3
|DiMare Fresh
|$24,363,660.00
|1049 Avenue H East Arlington, TX 76011 United States
|East Arlington
|TX
|South-West
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|C & C Produce
|$21,756,000.00
|1100 Atlantic St, North Kansas City, MO
|North Kansas City
|MO
|Mountain Plains
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|Prairie Farms Dairy
|$21,519,000.00
|3744 Staunton Rd. Edwardsville, IL 62025
|Edwardsville
|IL
|Mid-West
|Dairy Products Box
|2
|Perfect Pact, LLC
|$19,970,000.00
|29 Mainsail Crossing Savannah, GA, United States, 31411 US
|Savannah
|GA
|Multi-Regional
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|Tulsa Fruit, DBA: GoFresh
|$17,922,400.00
|1691 N 161st E Ave, Tulsa, OK 74116
|Tulsa
|OK
|South-West
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|Tulsa Fruit, DBA: GoFresh
|$15,741,440.00
|1691 N 161st E Ave, Tulsa, OK 74116
|Tulsa
|OK
|South-West
|Dairy Products Box
|2
|Mistica Food LLC
|$15,210,000.00
|50 W Commercial Ave, Addison, IL 60101
|Addison
|IL
|Mid-West
|Precooked Meat Box (Pork and Chicken)
|3
|Marjon Specialty Food
|$14,700,000.00
|3508 Sydney Rd, Plant City, FL 33566
|Plant City
|FL
|South-East
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|Travel Well Holdings, LLC.
|$12,220,000.00
|205 5th St, Ste X Santa Rosa, CA 95401-6208
|Santa Rosa
|CA
|Western
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|Tulsa Fruit, DBA: GoFresh
|$12,029,680.00
|1691 N 161st E Ave, Tulsa, OK 74116
|Tulsa
|OK
|South-West
|Combination Box (containing a combination of 1-3, Fluid Milk)
|4
|Goodman Food Products, Inc. DBA Don Lee Farms
|$10,650,000.00
|200 E Beach Ave Inglewood, CA, United States, 90302-3404 US
|Inglewood
|CA
|Western
|Dairy Products Box
|2
|Rich Chicks, LLC
|$10,413,460.00
|4276 N Tracy Blvd, Tracy, CA 95304
|Tracy
|CA
|Western (CA only)
|Combination Box (containing a combination of 1-3, Fluid Milk)
|4
|Bay Cities Product, Inc
|$9,596,430.00
|2109 Williams St, San Leandro, CA 94577
|San Leandro
|CA
|Western
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|Pacific Coast Fruit Co.
|$9,450,000.00
|201 Northeast 2nd Avenue Portland, OR 97232 United States
|Portland
|OR
|Western
|Combination Box (containing a combination of 1-3, Fluid Milk)
|4
|Yegg Inc.
|$9,316,505.00
|2905 N. Sepulveda #233 Manhattan Beach CA 90266
|Manhattan Beach
|CA
|Western
|Dairy Products Box
|2
|OSI Industries, LLC
|$8,875,120.00
|1225 Corporate Blvd Aurora, IL 60505 United States
|Aurora
|IL
|Mid-West
|Precooked Meat Box (Pork and Chicken)
|3
|Premier Catering & Events, Inc.
|$8,297,800.00
|1600 Ridgefield Rd, Thibodaux, LA 70301
|Thibodaux
|LA
|South-West
|Precooked Meat Box (Pork and Chicken)
|3
|Tulsa Fruit, DBA: GoFresh
|$8,235,360.00
|1691 N 161st E Ave, Tulsa, OK 74116
|Tulsa
|OK
|South-West
|Fluid Milk
|5
|Pacific Coast Fruit Co.
|$8,100,000.00
|201 Northeast 2nd Avenue Portland, OR 97232 United States
|Portland
|OR
|Western
|Dairy Products Box
|2
|Renzi Bros., Inc.
|$7,967,600.00
|901 Rail Dr, Watertown, NY 13601
|Watertown
|NY
|North-East
|Precooked Meat Box (Pork and Chicken)
|3
|Forestwood Farm Inc
|$7,785,000.00
|4101 Coalburg Rd, Birmingham, AL 35207
|Birmingham
|AL
|South-East
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|Seashore Fruit & Produce
|$7,580,000.00
|1344 NW Blvd, Vineland, NJ 08360
|Vineland
|NJ
|Mid-Atlantic
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|Sudano's Produce LLC
|$7,364,000.00
|7480 Conowingo Ave #16-28, Jessup, MD 20794
|Jessup
|MD
|North-East
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|Borden Dairy Co.
|$7,346,265.00
|Dallas, TX
|Dallas
|TX
|Mid-West
|Fluid Milk
|5
|Collins Brothers
|$7,291,900.00
|16 Forest Pkwy # J1, Forest Park, GA
|Forest Park
|GA
|South-East
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|Pacific Coast Fruit Co.
|$7,290,000.00
|201 Northeast 2nd Avenue Portland, OR 97232 United States
|Portland
|OR
|Western
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|Yegg Inc.
|$7,280,492.00
|2905 N. Sepulveda #233 Manhattan Beach CA 90266
|Manhattan Beach
|CA
|Western
|Fluid Milk
|5
|Stanley Marvel Inc.
|$7,200,000.00
|1221 Ford Rd #4518, Bensalem, PA 19020
|Bensalem
|PA
|Mid-Atlantic
|Precooked Meat Box (Pork and Chicken)
|3
|CRE8AD8 LLC
|$7,087,500.00
|1150 N Loop 1604 W, San Antonio, TX 78248
|San Antonio
|TX
|South-West
|Dairy Products Box
|2
|Sunrise Produce Co.
|$6,925,250.00
|500 Burning Tree Rd, Fullerton, CA 92833
|Fullerton
|CA
|Western
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|Renzi Bros., Inc.
|$6,652,600.00
|901 Rail Dr, Watertown, NY 13601
|Watertown
|NY
|North-East
|Dairy Products Box
|2
|Gourmet Gorilla, Inc.
|$6,558,867.00
|1200 West Cermak Road, Chicago Illinois 60608
|Chicago
|IL
|Mid-West
|Precooked Meat Box (Pork and Chicken)
|3
|Cargill Meat Solutions
|$6,304,278.00
|Minneapolis, MN
|Minneapolis
|MN
|South-West
|Precooked Meat Box (Pork and Chicken)
|3
|Merchants Foodservice
|$6,282,180.00
|1100 Edward Street Hattiesburg, MS 39401
|Hattiesburg
|MS
|South-East
|Precooked Meat Box (Pork and Chicken)
|3
|CRE8AD8 LLC
|$6,250,000.00
|1150 N Loop 1604 W, San Antonio, TX 78248
|San Antonio
|TX
|South-West
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|Gourmet Gorilla, Inc.
|$6,141,812.00
|1200 West Cermak Road, Chicago Illinois 60608
|Chicago
|IL
|Mid-West
|Combination Box (containing a combination of 1-3, Fluid Milk)
|4
|Gourmet Gorilla, Inc.
|$5,949,435.00
|1200 West Cermak Road, Chicago Illinois 60608
|Chicago
|IL
|Mid-West
|Dairy Products Box
|2
|Gourmet Gorilla, Inc.
|$5,845,350.00
|1200 West Cermak Road, Chicago Illinois 60608
|Chicago
|IL
|Mid-West
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|Segovia's Distributing, Inc.
|$5,716,800.00
|3701 Shell St, El Paso, TX 79925
|El Paso
|TX
|South-West
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|SunTerra Produce Traders Inc.
|$5,512,500.00
|302 Marine Ave, Newport Beach, CA 92662
|Newport Beach
|CA
|Western
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|W and G Marketing Co., Inc.
|$5,440,950.00
|606 Lyon St, Jewell, IA 50130
|Jewell
|IA
|Mid-West
|Precooked Meat Box (Pork and Chicken)
|3
|Proffer Wholesale Produce Inc.
|$5,170,000.00
|920 5th St, Park Hills, MO 63601
|Park Hills
|MO
|Mountain Plains
|Dairy Products Box
|2
|City Produce of Fort Walton Beach
|$4,698,000.00
|710 Anchors St NW, Fort Walton Beach, FL
|Fort Walton Beach
|FL
|South-East
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|Grasmick Produce Co., Inc.
|$4,667,160.00
|215 E 42nd St, Garden City, ID 83714
|Garden City
|ID
|Western
|Combination Box (containing a combination of 1-3, Fluid Milk)
|4
|Renzi Bros., Inc.
|$4,609,600.00
|901 Rail Dr, Watertown, NY 13601
|Watertown
|NY
|North-East
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|Stanley Marvel Inc.
|$4,560,000.00
|1221 Ford Rd #4518, Bensalem, PA 19020
|Bensalem
|PA
|Mid-Atlantic
|Combination Box (containing a combination of 1-3, Fluid Milk)
|4
|Coastal Sunbelt Producee
|$4,540,000.00
|9001 Whiskey Bottom Rd, Laurel, MD
|Laurel
|MD
|Mid-Atlantic
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|RJB Produce, Inc.
|$4,536,000.00
|5421 W Delaware Ave, Visalia, CA, 93291-9136
|Visalia
|CA
|Western
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|LaGrasso Bros
|$4,485,000.00
|5001 Bellevue St, Detroit, MI 48211
|Detroit
|MI
|Mid-West
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|Vermillion Valley Products
|$4,462,500.00
|310 South St, Danville, IL 61832
|Danville
|IL
|Mid-West
|Dairy Products Box
|2
|Ekk Food Group
|$4,452,240.00
|MEZZANINE FLOOR, NEW CITY CENTRE HYPERMARKET, NEAR ABU SHAGARA PARK, P.O.BOX: 61750 SHARJAH, UAE
|Sharjah
|UAE
|Western
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|Vermillion Valley Products
|$4,125,000.00
|310 South St, Danville, IL 61832
|Danville
|IL
|Mid-West
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|Menu Maker Foods, Inc.
|$4,026,889.00
|913 Big Horn Drive Jefferson City, MO 65109 United States
|Jefferson City
|MO
|South-West
|Precooked Meat Box (Pork and Chicken)
|3
|Menu Maker Foods, Inc.
|$3,993,167.00
|913 Big Horn Drive Jefferson City, MO 65109 United States
|Jefferson City
|MO
|Mountain Plains
|Precooked Meat Box (Pork and Chicken)
|3
|Schneider Dairy Inc.
|$3,985,000.00
|726 Frank St, Pittsburgh, PA 15227
|Pittsburgh
|PA
|Mid-Atlantic
|Fluid Milk
|5
|Paragon Wholesale Foods
|$3,816,000.00
|173 Thorn Hill Rd, Warrendale, PA 15086
|Warrendale
|PA
|Mid-Atlantic
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|Pacific Produce Corporation
|$3,795,000.00
|220 E. Harmon Industrial Park Road Tamuning 96913. Guam
|Tamuning
|GU
|Mid-West
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|Mid Atlantic Regional Cooperative
|$3,772,314.00
|939 East Park Drive, Harrisburg, PA 17111
|Harrisburg
|PA
|Multi-Regional
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|The Berry Man, Inc.
|$3,600,000.00
|205 W. Montecito street Santa Barbara CA 93101
|Santa Barbara
|CA
|Western
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|Costa Fruit & Produce Co.
|$3,512,000.00
|18 Bunker Hill Industrial Park, Boston, MA
|Boston
|MA
|North-East
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|Rich Chicks, LLC
|$3,411,840.00
|4276 N Tracy Blvd, Tracy, CA 95304
|Tracy
|CA
|Southeast
|Combination Box (containing a combination of 1-3, Fluid Milk)
|4
|Gordon Food Service
|$3,354,192.00
|1300 Gezon Parkway SW Wyoming, MI 49509
|Wyoming
|MI
|Mid-West
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|Sanson Company
|$3,181,200.00
|3716 Croton Ave, Cleveland, OH 44115
|Cleveland
|OH
|Mid-West
|Dairy Products Box
|2
|Van Eerden Foodservice
|$3,168,750.00
|650 Ionia Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
|Grand Rapids
|MI
|Mid-West
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|Prairie Farms Dairy
|$3,090,750.00
|3744 Staunton Rd. Edwardsville, IL 62025
|Edwardsville
|IL
|Mid-West
|Fluid Milk
|5
|Gourmet Gorilla, Inc.
|$3,089,430.00
|1200 West Cermak Road, Chicago Illinois 60608
|Chicago
|IL
|Mid-West
|Fluid Milk
|5
|Common Market Philadelphia Inc.
|$3,000,000.00
|428 E Erie Ave, Philadelphia, PA
|Philadelphia
|PA
|Mid-Atlantic
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|Mpalazola Produce
|$2,940,000.00
|2713 Chelsea Ave #1706, Memphis, TN 38108
|Memphis
|TN
|South-East
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|Sanson Company
|$2,901,750.00
|3716 Croton Ave, Cleveland, OH 44115
|Cleveland
|OH
|Mid-West
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|Ward's Fruit and Produce Company
|$2,893,200.00
|1109 Agriculture St # 3, Raleigh, NC 27603
|Raleigh
|NC
|South-East
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|Interfresh,Inc.
|$2,877,600.00
|2019 W Orangewood Ave., Suite A Orange, CA 92868
|Orange
|CA
|Western
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|AG Link, Inc.
|$2,877,257.00
|860 West Broadway, Reardan, WA
|Reardan,
|WA
|Western
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|Grasmick Produce Co., Inc.
|$2,840,880.00
|215 E 42nd St, Garden City, ID 83714
|Garden City
|ID
|Western
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|Cascadia Farm Collective LLC
|$2,736,000.00
|P.O. Box 9452, Minneapolis, MN
|Minneapolis
|MN
|Western
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|West Group Holding Company LLC
|$2,700,000.00
|25 Japonica, Irvine, CA 92618
|Irvine
|CA
|South-West
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|FieldTrue LLC
|$2,699,600.00
|3880 Seaport Boulevard West Sacramento, CA 95691
|West Sacramento
|CA
|Western
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|Valley Bakers Cooperative Assoc
|$2,661,120.00
|W6470 Quality Dr, Greenville, WI 54942
|Greenville
|WI
|Mid-West
|Combination Box (containing a combination of 1-3, Fluid Milk)
|4
|The Abbey Group
|$2,604,600.00
|6212 VT Route 105, Enosburg Falls, VT 05450
|Enosburg Falls
|VT
|North-East
|Precooked Meat Box (Pork and Chicken)
|3
|GH Dairy
|$2,598,000.00
|9747 Pan American Dr, El Paso, TX 79927
|El Paso
|TX
|South-West
|Fluid Milk
|5
|Gordon Food Service
|$2,551,626.00
|1300 Gezon Parkway SW Wyoming, MI 49509
|Wyoming
|MI
|Mid-West
|Dairy Products Box
|2
|Aggrigator, Inc.
|$2,550,000.00
|30 East San Juaquin Blvd, Salinas, CA
|Salinas
|CA
|Western
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|Ham Produce and Seafood Inc.
|$2,484,000.00
|918 Bannister Street. Honolulu, Hawaii 96819.
|Honolulu
|HI
|Western
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|E S Foods
|$2,428,702.00
|20 Crossways Park Dr N # 100, Woodbury, NY 11797
|Woodbury
|NY
|South-West
|Precooked Meat Box (Pork and Chicken)
|3
|Wiers Farm, Inc.
|$2,414,720.00
|4465 OH-103, Willard, OH 44890
|Willard
|OH
|Mid-West
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|Banner Catering LLC dba Fresh Bite Foods
|$2,385,000.00
|1051 E Broadway Rd, Phoenix, AZ
|Phoenix
|AZ
|South-West
|Dairy Products Box
|2
|Atlas Wholesale Food Company
|$2,384,500.00
|5100 St Jean, Detroit, MI
|Detroit
|MI
|Midwest
|Precooked Meat Box (Pork and Chicken)
|3
|Tasty Brands, LLC
|$2,364,880.00
|6800 Jericho Turnpike #100E, Syosset, NY 11791
|Syossett
|NY
|South-West
|Precooked Meat Box (Pork and Chicken)
|3
|Russo Produce Company
|$2,290,050.00
|2100 Park St, Syracuse, NY 13208
|Syracuse
|NY
|North-East
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|Dertstine's Inc
|$2,275,020.00
|3245 State Rd, Sellersville, PA 18960
|Sellersville
|PA
|Mid-Atlantic
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|Prairie Farms Dairy
|$2,250,000.00
|3744 Staunton Rd. Edwardsville, IL 62025
|Edwardsville
|IL
|Multi-Regional
|Dairy Products Box
|2
|Oneonta Trading Corp
|$2,114,640.00
|1 Oneonta Dr, Wenatchee, WA 98801
|Wenatchee
|WA
|Western
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|James Desiderio Inc.
|$2,079,350.00
|550 Bailey Ave, Buffalo, NY 14206
|Buffalo
|NY
|North-East
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|Oneonta Trading Corp
|$2,059,200.00
|1 Oneonta Dr, Wenatchee, WA 98801
|Wenatchee
|WA
|South-East
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|T.M. Kovacevich
|$2,054,333.00
|6700 Essington Ave, Suite A101 Philadelphia, PA 19153
|Philadelphia
|PA
|Mid-Atlantic
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|Banner Catering LLC dba Fresh Bite Foods
|$1,966,500.00
|1051 E Broadway Rd, Phoenix, AZ
|Phoenix
|AZ
|South-West
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|Regional Produce Distributors
|$1,960,000.00
|624 16th Ave Thomas, Birmingham, AL 35204
|Birmingham
|AL
|South-East
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|4Earth Farms, LLC
|$1,921,500.00
|5555 E Olympic Blvd, Commerce, CA
|Commerce
|CA
|Western
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|Old Tyme Produce Inc.
|$1,920,000.00
|3840 Millstone Pkwy, St Charles, MO 63301
|St. Charles
|MO
|Mountain Plains
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|Stanley Marvel Inc.
|$1,920,000.00
|1221 Ford Rd #4518, Bensalem, PA 19020
|Bensalem
|PA
|Mid-Atlantic
|Dairy Products Box
|2
|Premier Catering & Events, Inc.
|$1,899,968.00
|1600 Ridgefield Rd, Thibodaux, LA 70301
|Thibodaux
|LA
|South-West
|Combination Box (containing a combination of 1-3, Fluid Milk)
|4
|Unity Grove Corporation
|$1,875,000.00
|25399 SW 157th Avenue Homestead, FL, United States, 33031
|Homestead
|FL
|South-East
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|L&M Companies
|$1,874,880.00
|2925 Huntleigh Dr, Ste 209 Raleigh, NC, United States, 27604 US
|Raleigh
|NC
|South-East
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|Premier Catering & Events, Inc.
|$1,873,760.00
|1600 Ridgefield Rd, Thibodaux, LA 70301
|Thibodaux
|LA
|South-West
|Dairy Products Box
|2
|Glazier Packing Co.
|$1,858,800.00
|7170 US-11, Potsdam, NY 13676
|Potsdam
|NY
|North-East
|Fluid Milk
|5
|Common Market Philadelphia Inc.
|$1,800,000.00
|428 E Erie Ave, Philadelphia, PA
|Philadelphia
|PA
|South-East
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|Droulyn & Co Inc
|$1,800,000.00
|Rexco Industrial Park General Warehouse Bldg Carr 165, Buchanan Intersection Guaynabo, PR, United States, 00968
|Guaynabo
|PR
|Mid-Atlantic
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|John Vena Inc
|$1,800,000.00
|6700 Essington Ave, Units F1-F9, Philadelphia, PA 19153
|Philadelphia
|PA
|Mid-Atlantic
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|Miceli Dairy Products Company
|$1,800,000.00
|2721 E 90th St, Cleveland, OH 44104
|Cleveland
|OH
|Mid-West
|Dairy Products Box
|2
|T&T Produce
|$1,800,000.00
|124 Park Industrial Blvd, Ringgold, GA 30736
|Ringgold
|GA
|South-East
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|MIMCO-Balford Farms
|$1,798,667.00
|4 Manhattan Drive, Burlington, NJ 08016
|Burlington
|NJ
|Mid-Atlantic
|Fluid Milk
|5
|Masters Gallery Foods, Inc.
|$1,753,920.00
|328 County Highway PP PO Box 170 Plymouth, WI 53073 United States
|Plymouth
|WI
|Multi-Regional
|Dairy Products Box
|2
|Merchants Foodservice
|$1,740,960.00
|1100 Edward Street Hattiesburg, MS 39401
|Hattiesburg
|MS
|South-East
|Dairy Products Box
|2
|Van Eerden Foodservice
|$1,740,000.00
|650 Ionia Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
|Grand Rapids
|MI
|Mid-West
|Dairy Products Box
|2
|Nickey Gregory
|$1,698,480.00
|16 Forest Pkwy., Bldg. M Forest Park, GA 30297
|Forest Park
|GA
|South-East
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|Atlas Wholesale Food Company
|$1,687,500.00
|5100 St Jean, Detroit, MI
|Detroit
|MI
|Midwest
|Dairy Products Box
|2
|Merchants Foodservice
|$1,656,200.00
|1100 Edward Street Hattiesburg, MS 39401
|Hattiesburg
|MS
|South-East
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|Altafresh d/b/a Chelan Fresh Marketing
|$1,556,083.00
|317 E Johnson Ave, Chelan, WA
|Chelan
|WA
|South-East
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|CDS Distributing, Inc.
|$1,552,320.00
|400 Oyster Point Blvd, South San Francisco
|South San Francisco
|CA
|Western
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|Dertstine's Inc
|$1,549,500.00
|3245 State Rd, Sellersville, PA 18960
|Sellersville
|PA
|Mid-Atlantic
|Fluid Milk
|5
|Altafresh d/b/a Chelan Fresh Marketing
|$1,548,439.00
|317 E Johnson Ave, Chelan, WA
|Chelan
|WA
|South-West
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|Altafresh d/b/a Chelan Fresh Marketing
|$1,530,329.00
|317 E Johnson Ave, Chelan, WA
|Chelan
|WA
|Western
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|McFarling Foods Inc.
|$1,500,000.00
|5273 Lakeview Pkwy S Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46268
|Indianapolis
|IN
|Mid-West
|Combination Box (containing a combination of 1-3, Fluid Milk)
|4
|Tasty Brands, LLC
|$1,480,160.00
|6800 Jericho Turnpike #100E, Syosset, NY 11791
|Syossett
|NY
|North-East
|Dairy Products Box
|2
|Tasty Brands, LLC
|$1,462,560.00
|6800 Jericho Turnpike #100E, Syosset, NY 11791
|Syossett
|NY
|Mid-Atlantic
|Dairy Products Box
|2
|Rich Chicks, LLC
|$1,460,600.00
|4276 N Tracy Blvd, Tracy, CA 95304
|Tracy
|CA
|Northeast (Excluding VI)
|Combination Box (containing a combination of 1-3, Fluid Milk)
|4
|Tasty Brands, LLC
|$1,442,540.00
|6800 Jericho Turnpike #100E, Syosset, NY 11791
|Syossett
|NY
|Mid-West
|Dairy Products Box
|2
|Gumz Muck Farms, LLC
|$1,440,000.00
|N570 6th Ct, Endeavor, WI 53930
|Endeavor
|WI
|Mid-West
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|Monteverde's Inc
|$1,440,000.00
|2 Rutgers Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15205
|Pittsburgh
|PA
|Mid-Atlantic
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|The Abbey Group
|$1,440,000.00
|6212 VT Route 105, Enosburg Falls, VT 05450
|Enosburg Falls
|VT
|North-East
|Dairy Products Box
|2
|AG Link, Inc.
|$1,384,416.00
|860 West Broadway, Reardan, WA
|Reardan
|WA
|Western
|Combination Box (containing a combination of 1-3, Fluid Milk)
|4
|Premier Catering & Events, Inc.
|$1,374,912.00
|1600 Ridgefield Rd, Thibodaux, LA 70301
|Thibodaux
|LA
|South-West
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|Golfo Di Napoli Dairy
|$1,340,000.00
|7916 S Warren Rd, Warren, IN 46792, USA
|Warren
|IN
|Mid-West
|Dairy Products Box
|2
|Baptists on Mission
|$1,320,000.00
|205 Convention Drive, Cary, NC
|Cary
|NC
|South-East
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|E S Foods
|$1,293,875.00
|20 Crossways Park Dr N # 100, Woodbury, NY 11797
|Woodbury
|NY
|Western
|Precooked Meat Box (Pork and Chicken)
|3
|Athena Farms
|$1,290,000.00
|16 Forest Parkway, Forest Park, GA
|Forest Park
|GA
|South-East
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|Greenville Produce Company
|$1,285,560.00
|1060 Taylors Creek Dr, Greenville, NC 27834
|Greenville
|NC
|South-East
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|Rich Chicks, LLC
|$1,273,280.00
|4276 N Tracy Blvd, Tracy, CA 95304
|Tracy
|CA
|Southwest (TX only)
|Fluid Milk
|5
|Liberty Fruit Company
|$1,220,400.00
|1247 Argentine Boulevard Kansas City, KS 66105
|Kansas City
|KS
|Mountain Plains
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|Green Top Farms LLC
|$1,199,700.00
|43-66 11th St Long Island City, NY 11101
|Long Island City
|NY
|North-East
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|Garden Fresh Foods
|$1,126,199.00
|14316 NE 203rd St, Woodinville, WA 98072
|Woodinville
|WA
|Western
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|Coosemans Farms
|$1,125,000.00
|P.O. Box 223529, Christiansted, Virgin Islands
|Christiansted
|Virgin Islands
|South-East
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|Dertstine's Inc
|$1,113,420.00
|3245 State Rd, Sellersville, PA 18960
|Sellersville
|PA
|Mid-Atlantic
|Dairy Products Box
|2
|Ham Produce and Seafood Inc.
|$1,100,000.00
|918 Bannister Street. Honolulu, Hawaii 96819.
|Honolulu
|HI
|Western
|Precooked Meat Box (Pork and Chicken)
|3
|Heartland Produce Co
|$1,080,000.00
|4550 70th Ave, Kenosha, WI 53144
|Kenosha
|WI
|Mid-West
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|Tasty Brands, LLC
|$1,048,965.00
|6800 Jericho Turnpike #100E, Syosset, NY 11791
|Syossett
|NY
|Western
|Combination Box (containing a combination of 1-3, Fluid Milk)
|4
|Tasty Brands, LLC
|$1,044,160.00
|6800 Jericho Turnpike #100E, Syosset, NY 11791
|Syossett
|NY
|South-East
|Dairy Products Box
|2
|Cargill Meat Solutions
|$1,024,704.00
|Minneapolis, MN
|Minneapolis
|MN
|Mountain Plains
|Precooked Meat Box (Pork and Chicken)
|3
|Dertstine's Inc
|$1,024,416.00
|3245 State Rd, Sellersville, PA 18960
|Sellersville
|PA
|Mid-Atlantic
|Precooked Meat Box (Pork and Chicken)
|3
|The Fresh Group LTD
|$990,427.00
|4287 N Port Washington Road Glendale, WI 53212 United States
|Glendale
|WI
|Mountain Plains
|Combination Box (containing a combination of 1-3, Fluid Milk)
|4
|CGC Holdings
|$967,890.00
|7540 Assateague Drive, Jessup, MD
|Jessup
|MD
|Mid-Atlantic
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|Common Market Philadelphia Inc.
|$960,000.00
|428 E Erie Ave, Philadelphia, PA
|Philadelphia
|PA
|Mid-Atlantic
|Precooked Meat Box (Pork and Chicken)
|3
|First Cut Produce, Inc.
|$953,100.00
|1515 Sherman Ave # 3, Evanston, IL 60201
|Evanston
|IL
|Mid-West
|Precooked Meat Box (Pork and Chicken)
|3
|Clemens Food Group
|$946,738.00
|572 Newton Rd, Coldwater, MI
|Coldwater
|MI
|North-East
|Precooked Meat Box (Pork and Chicken)
|3
|Springfield Grocer Company
|$942,000.00
|2415 W Battlefield Rd, Springfield, MO 65807
|Springfield
|MO
|Mountain Plains
|Dairy Products Box
|2
|Clemens Food Group
|$937,020.00
|572 Newton Rd, Coldwater, MI
|Coldwater
|MI
|South-East
|Precooked Meat Box (Pork and Chicken)
|3
|ProduceOne, Inc.
|$905,000.00
|4500 Willow Parkway Cleveland, OH 44124
|Cleveland
|OH
|Mid-West
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|Brian Campbell Farms
|$900,000.00
|Bloomsberg, PA
|Bloomsberg
|PA
|Mid-Atlantic
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|Clemens Food Group
|$897,320.00
|572 Newton Rd, Coldwater, MI
|Coldwater
|MI
|Mid-West
|Precooked Meat Box (Pork and Chicken)
|3
|Clemens Food Group
|$888,080.00
|572 Newton Rd, Coldwater, MI
|Coldwater
|MI
|Mid-Atlantic
|Precooked Meat Box (Pork and Chicken)
|3
|The Abbey Group
|$879,748.00
|6212 VT Route 105, Enosburg Falls, VT 05450
|Enosburg Falls
|VT
|North-East
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|Tyson Foods Inc.
|$862,320.00
|Springdale, AR
|Springdale
|AR
|Multi-Regional
|Precooked Meat Box (Pork and Chicken)
|3
|Aloha Produce of Central Oregon, Inc.
|$846,000.00
|20485 Murray Rd, Bend, OR
|Bend,
|OR
|Western
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|Gordon Food Service
|$824,825.00
|1300 Gezon Parkway SW Wyoming, MI 49509
|Wyoming
|MI
|South-East
|Dairy Products Box
|2
|SMH2 Manufacturing LLC
|$816,000.00
|2021 W FULTON K215 CHICAGO CHICAGO IL 60612 USA
|Chicago
|IL
|Mid-West
|Combination Box (containing a combination of 1-3, Fluid Milk)
|4
|Willie Itule Produce, Inc.
|$810,000.00
|301 N 45th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85043
|Phoenix
|AZ
|South-West
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|B.E. Co Inc
|$807,768.00
|Mid-Atlantic
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|Tasty Brands, LLC
|$793,498.00
|6800 Jericho Turnpike #100E, Syosset, NY 11791
|Syossett
|NY
|South-East
|Combination Box (containing a combination of 1-3, Fluid Milk)
|4
|Altafresh d/b/a Chelan Fresh Marketing
|$762,989.00
|317 E Johnson Ave, Chelan, WA
|Chelan
|WA
|Mid-Atlantic
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|SunTerra Produce Traders Inc.
|$755,250.00
|302 Marine Ave, Newport Beach, CA 92662
|Newport Beach
|CA
|South-West
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|Stanley Marvel Inc.
|$747,840.00
|1221 Ford Rd #4518, Bensalem, PA 19020
|Bensalem
|PA
|Mid-Atlantic
|Fluid Milk
|5
|Limehouse Produce
|$744,000.00
|2660 Carner Ave, North Charleston, SC 29405
|North Charleston
|SC
|South-East
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|Tasty Brands, LLC
|$739,953.00
|6800 Jericho Turnpike #100E, Syosset, NY 11791
|Syossett
|NY
|South-West
|Combination Box (containing a combination of 1-3, Fluid Milk)
|4
|Rich Chicks, LLC
|$725,400.00
|4276 N Tracy Blvd, Tracy, CA 95304
|Tracy
|CA
|Multi-Regional
|Combination Box (containing a combination of 1-3, Fluid Milk)
|4
|Broccoli Associates, Inc.
|$711,000.00
|PO Box 4457, Utica, NY
|Utica
|NY
|North-East
|Combination Box (containing a combination of 1-3, Fluid Milk)
|4
|DeLune Corp
|$704,291.00
|7405 Alban Station Ct b210, Springfield, VA 22150
|Springfield
|VA
|Mid-Atlantic
|Fluid Milk
|5
|Lancaster Farm Fresh Cooperative
|$675,000.00
|201 Running Pump Rd, Lancaster, PA 17603
|Lancaster
|PA
|North-East
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|Capay Incorporated dba Capay Organic
|$658,500.00
|23804 State Highway 16, Capay, CA
|Capay,
|CA
|Western
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|Gotham Greens Co
|$648,000.00
|Brooklyn, NY
|Brooklyn
|NY
|Multi-Regional
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|Boston Area Gleaners
|$638,876.00
|240 Beaver St
|Waltham,
|MA
|North-East
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|Teddy Bear Fresh Produce
|$630,000.00
|28595 Mary's Ct, Easton, MD 21601
|Eaton
|MD
|Mid-Atlantic
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|Panamerican Farms
|$625,500.00
|295 Willis Ave Ste D Camarillo, CA, 93010-8562 United States
|Camarillo
|CA
|Western
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|Suisan Company Limited
|$621,813.00
|333 Kilauea Ave #202, Hilo, HI 96720
|Hilo
|HI
|Western
|Precooked Meat Box (Pork and Chicken)
|3
|Merchants Foodservice
|$613,624.00
|1100 Edward Street Hattiesburg, MS 39401
|Hattiesburg
|MS
|South-East
|Fluid Milk
|5
|Ford's Produce Co
|$609,644.00
|1109 Agriculture St Suite 1, Raleigh, NC 27603
|Raleigh
|NC
|South-East
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|Lancaster Farm Fresh Cooperative
|$605,000.00
|201 Running Pump Rd, Lancaster, PA 17603
|Lancaster
|PA
|Mid-Atlantic
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|Smith Brothers Farms
|$575,050.00
|26401 79th Ave S, Kent, WA 98032
|Kent
|WA
|Western
|Fluid Milk
|5
|Fresh Approach
|$561,021.00
|5060 Commercial Circle, Ste C, Concord, CA 94520
|Concord
|CA
|Western
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|Stern Produce Co.
|$550,000.00
|7810 N, US-89 Suite #390, Flagstaff, AZ 86004
|Flagstaff
|AZ
|South-West
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|DeLune Corp
|$541,104.00
|7405 Alban Station Ct b210, Springfield, VA 22150
|Springfield
|VA
|Mid-Atlantic
|Dairy Products Box
|2
|Sierra Sun Fruit Marketing, Inc.
|$536,256.00
|1360 S Rio Vista Ave Sanger, CA, United States, 93657.
|Sanger
|CA
|North-East
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|Testa Produce, Inc.
|$534,600.00
|4555 S Racine Ave, Chicago, IL 60609
|Chicago
|IL
|Mid-West
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|Broccoli Associates, Inc.
|$500,000.00
|PO Box 4457, Utica, NY
|Utica
|NY
|North-East
|Precooked Meat Box (Pork and Chicken)
|3
|Menu Maker Foods, Inc.
|$499,176.00
|913 Big Horn Drive Jefferson City, MO 65109 United States
|Jefferson City
|MO
|Mountain Plains
|Fluid Milk
|5
|Athena Farms
|$495,000.00
|16 Forest Parkway, Forest Park, GA
|Forest Park
|GA
|South-East
|Dairy Products Box
|2
|Original Crispy Pizza Crust Company of Boston, Inc.
|$488,700.00
|13 Blackstone Valley Pl, Lincoln, RI 02865
|Lincoln
|RI
|North-East
|Precooked Meat Box (Pork and Chicken)
|3
|Bongards' Creameries
|$480,816.00
|250 Lake Drive East
|Chanhasssen
|MN
|Mid-West
|Dairy Products Box
|2
|A & H Farm
|$480,000.00
|1374 Collins Ln, Manhattan, KS
|Manhattan
|KS
|Mountain Plains
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|Federation of Southern Cooperatives
|$480,000.00
|2769 Church St East Point, Georgia 30344
|East Point
|GA
|South-East
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|Southeast Farm and Vegetable
|$480,000.00
|South-East
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|Taylor Boys Produce
|$480,000.00
|4138 Cross Anchor Rd, Enoree, SC 29335
|Enoree
|SC
|South-East
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|The Abbey Group
|$478,800.00
|6212 VT Route 105, Enosburg Falls, VT 05450
|Enosburg Falls
|VT
|North-East
|Fluid Milk
|5
|Aina hookupu O Kilauea
|$468,000.00
|4000 Kilauea Rd, Kilauea, HI
|Kilauea,
|HI
|Western
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|Fry Family Farm
|$465,000.00
|2184 Ross Ln, Medford, OR 97501
|Medford
|OR
|Western
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|Springfield Grocer Company
|$461,500.00
|2415 W Battlefield Rd, Springfield, MO 65807
|Springfield
|MO
|Mountain Plains
|Precooked Meat Box (Pork and Chicken)
|3
|DeLune Corp
|$452,193.00
|7405 Alban Station Ct b210, Springfield, VA 22150
|Springfield
|VA
|Mid-Atlantic
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|Smith Packing Co., Inc.
|$450,000.00
|106 Washington St #125, Utica, NY 13502
|Utica
|NY
|North-East
|Precooked Meat Box (Pork and Chicken)
|3
|Novick Brothers Corp
|$442,969.00
|3660 S Lawrence St, Philadelphia, PA 19148
|Philadelphia
|PA
|Mid-Atlantic
|Dairy Products Box
|2
|Prairie Farms Dairy
|$425,250.00
|3744 Staunton Rd. Edwardsville, IL 62025
|Edwardsville
|IL
|Multi-Regional
|Fluid Milk
|5
|Alsum Farms & Produce, Inc.
|$424,113.00
|N9083 Co Rd EF, Friesland, WI
|Friesland,
|WI
|Mid-West
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|Arcadio's Produce Inc.
|$406,500.00
|1986 Jerrold Ave, San Francisco, CA
|San Francisco
|CA
|Western
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|Coosemans Houston, Inc.
|$404,663.00
|P.O. Box 223529, Christiansted, Virgin Islands
|Christiansted
|Virgin Islands
|South-West
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|Oneonta Trading Corp
|$403,920.00
|1 Oneonta Dr, Wenatchee, WA 98801
|Wenatchee
|WA
|Mid-Atlantic
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|Rich Chicks, LLC
|$374,000.00
|4276 N Tracy Blvd, Tracy, CA 95304
|Tracy
|CA
|Mid-Atlantic (Excluding PR)
|Combination Box (containing a combination of 1-3, Fluid Milk)
|4
|Joe Granato Produce
|$364,500.00
|46 Orange St # D, Salt Lake City, UT 84116
|Salt Lake City
|UT
|South-West
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|Glazier Packing Co.
|$360,000.00
|7170 US-11, Potsdam, NY 13676
|Potsdam
|NY
|North-East
|Dairy Products Box
|2
|Inland Northwest Farmers Market Association
|$360,000.00
|319 W HASTINGS RD SPOKANE 99218-5012 WA
|Spokane
|WA
|Western
|Combination Box (containing a combination of 1-3, Fluid Milk)
|4
|Tasty Brands, LLC
|$349,655.00
|6800 Jericho Turnpike #100E, Syosset, NY 11791
|Syossett
|NY
|North-East
|Combination Box (containing a combination of 1-3, Fluid Milk)
|4
|Altafresh d/b/a Chelan Fresh Marketing
|$348,096.00
|317 E Johnson Ave, Chelan, WA
|Chelan
|WA
|Mountain Plains
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|Tasty Brands, LLC
|$346,429.00
|6800 Jericho Turnpike #100E, Syosset, NY 11791
|Syossett
|NY
|Mid-West
|Combination Box (containing a combination of 1-3, Fluid Milk)
|4
|Easterday Farms Produce
|$344,400.00
|5235 Industrial Way, Pasco, WA 99301
|Pasco
|WA
|South-East
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|The Fresh Group LTD
|$338,008.00
|4287 N Port Washington Road Glendale, WI 53212 United States
|Glendale
|WI
|Mountain Plains
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|Turner Dairy Farms Inc.
|$315,450.00
|1049 Jefferson Rd, Penn Hills, PA 15235
|Penn Hills
|PA
|Mid-Atlantic
|Dairy Products Box
|2
|Hawaii Foodservice Alliance
|$313,500.00
|2720 Waiwai Loop, Honolulu, HI 96819
|Honolulu
|HI
|Western
|Fluid Milk
|5
|Smith Packing Co., Inc.
|$310,500.00
|105 Washington St #125, Utica, NY 13502
|Utica
|NY
|North-East
|Combination Box (containing a combination of 1-3, Fluid Milk)
|4
|Melissa's World Variety Produce Inc.
|$306,000.00
|5325 S Soto St, Vernon, CA 90058
|Vernon
|CA
|Western
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|Global Perishable Services LLC
|$301,500.00
|11760 Miramar Pkwy #100, Miramar, FL 33025
|Miramar
|FL
|South-East
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|Glazier Packing Co.
|$300,000.00
|7170 US-11, Potsdam, NY 13676
|Potsdam
|NY
|North-East
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|Marin Sonoma Produce
|$300,000.00
|1240 Holm Rd, Petaluma, CA 94954
|Petaluma
|CA
|Western
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|MS Fruit and Vegetable Co
|$299,250.00
|364 Sunset Dr, Grenada, MS 38901
|Grenada
|MS
|South-East
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|Smith Packing Co., Inc.
|$297,000.00
|107 Washington St #125, Utica, NY 13502
|Utica
|NY
|North-East
|Dairy Products Box
|2
|Schneider Dairy Inc.
|$285,000.00
|726 Frank St, Pittsburgh, PA 15227
|Pittsburgh
|PA
|Mid-Atlantic
|Dairy Products Box
|2
|CC Produce Co
|$262,500.00
|238 N Port Ave, Corpus Christi, TX
|Corpus Christi,
|TX
|Southwest
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|Gullah Farmers Cooperative
|$252,000.00
|10 Gullah Way St Helena Island, SC 29920
|Helena Island
|SC
|South-East
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|Dairyland Produce LLC DBA Sid Wainer & Son
|$250,000.00
|2301 Purchase St #1, New Bedford, MA 02746
|New Bedford
|MA
|North-East
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|Tomato Thyme Corporation
|$237,545.00
|18632 US-301, Wimauma, FL 33598
|Wimauma
|FL
|North-East
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|Baptists on Mission
|$234,000.00
|205 Convention Drive, Cary, NC
|Cary
|NC
|South-East
|Precooked Meat Box (Pork and Chicken)
|3
|Tomato Thyme Corporation
|$229,280.00
|18632 US-301, Wimauma, FL 33598
|Wimauma
|FL
|South-East
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|Malama Kauai
|$224,000.00
|Kilauea, HI 96754
|Kilauea
|HI
|Western
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|Farm Fresh Rhode Island
|$222,750.00
|1005 Main St #8130, Pawtucket, RI 02860
|Pawtucket
|RI
|North-East
|Combination Box (containing a combination of 1-3, Fluid Milk)
|4
|Premier Catering & Events, Inc.
|$204,540.00
|1600 Ridgefield Rd, Thibodaux, LA 70301
|Thibodaux
|LA
|South-West
|Fluid Milk
|5
|Riverside Unified School District
|$204,450.00
|3380 14th St. Riverside, CA 92501-3810
|Riverside
|CA
|Western
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|Sierra Sun Fruit Marketing, Inc.
|$203,840.00
|1360 S Rio Vista Ave Sanger, CA, United States, 93657.
|Sanger
|CA
|Western
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|Oneonta Trading Corp
|$198,000.00
|1 Oneonta Dr, Wenatchee, WA 98801
|Wenatchee
|WA
|Mid-West
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|SMH2 Manufacturing LLC
|$194,360.00
|2021 W FULTON K215 CHICAGO CHICAGO IL 60612 USA
|Chicago
|IL
|Mid-West
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|Mycoterra Farm
|$192,000.00
|248 NW Rd, Westhampton, MA 01027
|Westhampton
|MA
|North-East
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|Oneonta Trading Corp
|$184,140.00
|1 Oneonta Dr, Wenatchee, WA 98801
|Wenatchee
|WA
|Mountain Plains
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|Natural Direct LLC
|$183,066.00
|1207 Bilter Rd #100, Aurora, IL 60502
|Aurora
|IL
|Mid-West
|Combination Box (containing a combination of 1-3, Fluid Milk)
|4
|Altafresh d/b/a Chelan Fresh Marketing
|$182,986.00
|317 E Johnson Ave, Chelan, WA
|Chelan
|WA
|Mid-West
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|Green Farms California, LLC dba Worldwide Produce
|$182,400.00
|2652 Long Beach Ave Unit 2 Los Angeles, CA, United States, 90058 US
|Los Angeles
|CA
|Western
|Fluid Milk
|5
|Aloha Produce of Central Oregon, Inc.
|$180,000.00
|20485 Murray Rd, Bend, OR
|Bend,
|OR
|Western
|Dairy Products Box
|2
|The Chef's Garden
|$180,000.00
|9009 Huron Avery Rd Huron, OH
|Huron
|OH
|Mid-West
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|Smith Packing Co., Inc.
|$178,800.00
|108 Washington St #125, Utica, NY 13502
|Utica
|NY
|North-East
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|Sassy Cow Creamery, LLC
|$176,400.00
|W4192 Bristol Rd, Columbus, WI 53925
|Columbus
|WI
|Mid-West
|Fluid Milk
|5
|Gallo Cattle Company, LP
|$174,749.00
|10561 West Highway 140. Atwater, California 95301
|Atwater
|CA
|Western
|Dairy Products Box
|2
|Coveyou Farms LLC
|$168,000.00
|4160 US-131, Petoskey, MI
|Petoskey,
|MI
|Mid-West
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|Green Farms California, LLC dba Worldwide Produce
|$157,500.00
|2652 Long Beach Ave Unit 2 Los Angeles, CA, United States, 90058 US
|Los Angeles
|CA
|Western
|Dairy Products Box
|2
|Green Farms California, LLC dba Worldwide Produce
|$153,180.00
|2652 Long Beach Ave Unit 2 Los Angeles, CA, United States, 90058 US
|Los Angeles
|CA
|Western
|Combination Box (containing a combination of 1-3, Fluid Milk)
|4
|Green Farms California, LLC dba Worldwide Produce
|$150,000.00
|2652 Long Beach Ave Unit 2 Los Angeles, CA, United States, 90058 US
|Los Angeles
|CA
|Western
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|VanSolkema Produce of GA, LLC
|$150,000.00
|120 Hwy 196 Glennville, GA 30427
|Glennville
|GA
|Mid-West
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|Capital City Fruit Co. Inc.
|$145,000.00
|1850 Colonial Pkwy, Norwalk, IA
|Norwalk,
|IA
|Mid-West
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|Gordon Food Service
|$122,245.00
|1300 Gezon Parkway SW Wyoming, MI 49509
|Wyoming
|MI
|North-East
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|Rich Chicks, LLC
|$115,900.00
|4276 N Tracy Blvd, Tracy, CA 95304
|Tracy
|CA
|Western (GU only)
|Combination Box (containing a combination of 1-3, Fluid Milk)
|4
|Cascadia Produce
|$110,000.00
|904 B St NW, Auburn, WA
|Auburn
|WA
|Western
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|Gordon Food Service
|$108,736.00
|1300 Gezon Parkway SW Wyoming, MI 49509
|Wyoming
|MI
|South-East
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|Farm to Table Buy Local
|$104,280.00
|733 Washington Road, Suite 102 Pittsburgh, PA 15228
|Pittsburgh
|PA
|Mid-Atlantic
|Dairy Products Box
|2
|Perfect Pact, LLC
|$102,400.00
|29 Mainsail Crossing Savannah, GA, United States, 31411 US
|Savannah
|GA
|Western
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|Farm to Table Buy Local
|$91,200.00
|733 Washington Road, Suite 102 Pittsburgh, PA 15228
|Pittsburgh
|PA
|Mid-Atlantic
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|Juniper Hill Farms, LLC
|$90,000.00
|1547 N 2000 Road Lawrence, KS 66044
|Lawrence
|KS
|Mid-West
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|Hardee Fresh LLC
|$86,436.00
|6113 Savoy Cir, Lutz, FL 33558
|Lutz
|FL
|South-East
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|Gordon Food Service
|$81,817.00
|1300 Gezon Parkway SW Wyoming, MI 49509
|Wyoming
|MI
|North-East
|Precooked Meat Box (Pork and Chicken)
|3
|Eastern Market Corporation
|$73,000.00
|2934 Russell St, Detroit, MI 48207
|Detroit
|MI
|Mid-West
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|Royal Crest Dairy
|$68,640.00
|350 S Pearl St, Denver, CO 80209
|Denver
|CO
|Mountain Plains
|Fluid Milk
|5
|Zone 7 LLC
|$61,600.00
|540 NJ-31, Ringoes, NJ 08551
|Ringoes
|NJ
|Mid-Atlantic
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|Garfield Produce Company
|$61,594.00
|401 N Trumbull Ave b, Chicago, IL 60624
|Chicago
|IL
|Mid-West
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|Merchants Foodservice
|$61,040.00
|1100 Edward Street Hattiesburg, MS 39401
|Hattiesburg
|MS
|South-East
|Combination Box (containing a combination of 1-3, Fluid Milk)
|4
|Cecarellis Harrison Hill Farm LLC
|$60,000.00
|186 Old Post Rd Northford, CT 06472
|Northford
|CT
|North-East
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|Farm to Table Buy Local
|$60,000.00
|733 Washington Road, Suite 102 Pittsburgh, PA 15228
|Pittsburgh
|PA
|Mid-Atlantic
|Combination Box (containing a combination of 1-3, Fluid Milk)
|4
|Novick Brothers Corp
|$59,768.00
|3660 S Lawrence St, Philadelphia, PA 19148
|Philadelphia
|PA
|Mid-Atlantic
|Fluid Milk
|5
|Missouri Rural Crisis Center
|$56,250.00
|1108 Rangeline St, Columbia, MO 65201
|Columbia
|MO
|Mountain Plains
|Precooked Meat Box (Pork and Chicken)
|3
|Marburger Farm Dairy
|$48,578.00
|1506 Mars-Evans City Rd, Evans City, PA 16033
|Evans City
|PA
|Mid-Atlantic
|Dairy Products Box
|2
|Baptists on Mission
|$48,000.00
|205 Convention Drive, Cary, NC
|Cary
|NC
|South-East
|Fluid Milk
|5
|World Farmers, Inc.
|$45,763.00
|PO BOX 112, LANCASTER, Massachusetts,
|Lancaster
|MA
|North-East
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|Lancaster Farm Fresh Cooperative
|$45,000.00
|201 Running Pump Rd, Lancaster, PA 17603
|Lancaster
|PA
|North-East
|Combination Box (containing a combination of 1-3, Fluid Milk)
|4
|Linc Foods
|$45,000.00
|3012 N Nevada St, Spokane, WA 99207
|Spokane
|WA
|Western
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|North Alabama Agriplex Board
|$43,400.00
|1714 Tally Ho Street SW, Cullman, AL 35055
|Cullman
|AL
|South-East
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|North Coast Opportunities
|$42,000.00
|413 North State Street Ukiah, CA 95482.
|Ukiah
|CA
|Western
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|Willing Hands Enterprises, Inc.
|$40,500.00
|198 Church Street, Norwich VT 05055
|Norwich
|VT
|North-East
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|Lancaster Farm Fresh Cooperative
|$40,000.00
|201 Running Pump Rd, Lancaster, PA 17603
|Lancaster
|PA
|Mid-Atlantic
|Combination Box (containing a combination of 1-3, Fluid Milk)
|4
|Organization for Refugee and Immigrant Success
|$33,075.00
|434 Lake Ave, Manchester, NH 03103
|Manchester
|NH
|North-East
|Fluid Milk
|5
|Lamers Dairy, Inc.
|$31,750.00
|N410 Speel School Rd, Appleton, WI 54915
|Appleton
|WI
|Mid-West
|Fluid Milk
|5
|CoastalConservationLeague GrowFood Carolina
|$31,680.00
|131 SPRING ST, Charleston, C
|Charleston
|SC
|South-East
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|Marburger Farm Dairy
|$30,058.00
|1506 Mars-Evans City Rd, Evans City, PA 16033
|Evans City
|PA
|Mid-Atlantic
|Fluid Milk
|5
|Urban Tilth
|$28,000.00
|323 Brookside Dr, Richmond, CA 94801
|Richmond
|CA
|Western
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|Baptists on Mission
|$27,000.00
|205 Convention Drive, Cary, NC
|Cary
|NC
|South-East
|Dairy Products Box
|2
|Farm to Table Buy Local
|$26,400.00
|733 Washington Road, Suite 102 Pittsburgh, PA 15228
|Pittsburgh
|PA
|Mid-Atlantic
|Fluid Milk
|5
|Puget Sound Food Hub Cooperative
|$26,400.00
|15612 Best Rd, Mt Vernon, WA 98273
|Mt. Vernon
|WA
|Western
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|Stern Produce Co.
|$19,700.00
|7810 N, US-89 Suite #390, Flagstaff, AZ 86004
|Flagstaff
|AZ
|South-West
|Fluid Milk
|5
|Van Eerden Foodservice
|$19,500.00
|650 Ionia Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
|Grand Rapids
|MI
|Mid-West
|Precooked Meat Box (Pork and Chicken)
|3
|ALL Holding Company LLC
|$18,000.00
|382 Main St, Harleysville, PA
|Harleysville
|PA
|Mid-Atlantic
|Precooked Meat Box (Pork and Chicken)
|3
|Farmer Foodshare
|$17,825.00
|902 N Mangum St, Durham, NC 27701
|Durham
|NC
|South-East
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|Linc Foods
|$13,873.00
|3012 N Nevada St, Spokane, WA 99207
|Spokane
|WA
|Western
|Fluid Milk
|5
|Fossil Creek Farms
|$11,516.00
|7100 Silver Mist Ln, Fort Collins, CO 80528
|Fort Collins
|CO
|Mountain Plains
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|Malama Kauai
|$11,200.00
|Kilauea, HI 96754
|Kilauea
|HI
|Western
|Dairy Products Box
|2
|Farm and Community Collaborative Inc.
|$11,019.00
|2 Mark Twain Drive Lakeville, MA 02347
|Lakeville
|MA
|North-East
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|HP Hood LLC
|$11,008.00
|Six Kimball Lane, Lynnfield, MA 01940
|Lynnfield
|MA
|North-East
|Fluid Milk
|5
|Del Bene Produce, Inc.
|$10,000.00
|2900 Rivard St, Detroit, MI 48207
|Detroit
|MI
|Mid-West
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|Evergreen United Food Hub, Inc.
|$3,600.00
|2117 CALLANAN ST SHELTON 98584-1901 WA
|Shelton
|WA
|Western
|Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box
|1
|Willimantic Food Co-op
|$1,400.00
|91 Valley St, Willimantic, CT
|Willimantic
|CT
|North-East
|Combination Box (containing a combination of 1-3, Fluid Milk)
|4
Source: U.S. Department of Agriculture
Data notes: Company addresses were added based on main office or headquarters.