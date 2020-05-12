Millions in federal aid meant to help farmers, feed the poor given to event planning company, Cargill, Tyson

Federal aid meant to distribute food to the poor has gone to a bankrupt dairy, an event planning company, as well as two meat processors under federal investigation, a Midwest Center for Investigative Reporting analysis found.

Called the Farmers to Families Food Box Program, the U.S. Department of Agriculture designed the new $1.2 billion program to award contracts to distributors and wholesalers to purchase fresh produce, dairy and meat products. The companies then combine the products into a pre-approved box and then give the boxes to organizations like food banks and nonprofits serving those in need.

But the awards have come under scrutiny, just days after they were announced.

On Monday, the United Fresh Produce Association, a trade organization representing 1,500 companies across the fresh produce supply chain, sent a letter to the USDA asking a detailed list of questions about the $1.2 billion in coronavirus aid announced Friday.

Search for bid awards in your state below .

Tom Stenzel, president and CEO of the United Fresh Produce Association, says in the letter the USDA awarded contracts to companies that have no delivery trucks and gave contracts worth more than some organizations’ annual revenues.

“We understand companies may have been awarded a contract larger than their annual revenues. We understand other companies may have been awarded a contract despite the fact that they have no trucks nor delivery systems,” Stenzel wrote.

An analysis of the awards and its recipients by the Midwest Center for Investigative Reporting found about 200 companies were awarded a total of 318 contracts ranging from $1,400 to $107 million.

The Midwest Center analysis found:

Twelve states were not headquarters to a company that received any single contract: Alaska, Delaware, Kentucky, Maine, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, West Virginia and Wyoming.

Nearly $147 million, the most given to any one company, was awarded in three separate contracts to Dallas-based Borden Dairy Company.

The Caribbean Produce Exchange, based in Puerto Rico, received the single-largest contract, worth more than $107 million, the Midwest Center found. The organization’s annual revenue in 2018 was $106 million, according to financial services organization Dun and Bradstreet.

Cargill and Tyson Foods, two of the four largest meat companies in the U.S. who have had significant outbreaks of COVID-19 at their meat processing plants were awarded $7.3 million and $862,000, respectively. The USDA is currently investigating whether those companies engaged in price-fixing after processing plant closures related to COVID-19 outbreaks.

USDA: ‘New, innovative approach’

U.S. Department of Agriculture officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday morning.

“This is a new, innovative approach to provide critical support to American farmers and families, and USDA moved as expeditiously as federal procurement rules allow to stand up the program and solicit offers,” said U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue in a press release announcing the decision on Friday.

Farmers have been harmed by the closure of restaurants, schools and other places where agricultural products are used. Livestock prices have also plummeted because of disruptions to the supply chain caused by closures of meat processing plants related to COVID-19. Congress has also approved $16 billion for farmers in response to the pandemic. It is not yet clear how that funding will be distributed.

Food banks, which already serve nearly 40 million Americans, are also expected to see a large increase in the number of people they serve.

President Donald Trump praised the decision Saturday, tweeting: “Starting early next week, at my order, the USA will be purchasing, from our Farmers, Ranchers & Specialty Crop Growers, 3 Billion Dollars worth of Dairy, Meat & Produce for Food Lines & Kitchens. 'FARMERS TO FAMILY FOOD BOX' Great news for all!"

The first round of contracts, which run from May 15 to June 30, approved Friday includes $461 million in fresh fruits and vegetables, $317 million in dairy, $258 million in meat and $175 million in a combination box of fresh produce, dairy or meat products, the USDA said.

For Borden Dairy, a standalone dairy with locations from Florida to Texas to Ohio, the contract will mean a great deal, said CEO Tony Sarsam. The company, which employs about 3,300 people, filed for bankruptcy in January because of its debt burden. Since the pandemic, Borden has lost 25 percent of its business with schools being out and restaurants being closed, Sarsam said. So far, the company has had to lay off 3 percent of its employees, he said.

Borden received three contracts, worth a combined nearly $147 million, to supply fluid milk to nonprofits in the South-East, South-West and Mid-West.

The benefits are three-fold, Sasam said. The money provides certainty for the 260 independent farmers Borden purchases from, provides stable hours for Borden’s employees and helps provide milk to those in need, Sarsam said.

“It’s a big deal for a lot of folks across the entire supply chain,” Sarsam said.

The company has had to dump about 5% of its milk over the past couple months, something Borden had never done before, Sarsam said. This ability to help provides a morale boost at a hard time in the industry, he said.

“This allows us to provide something that is exciting and adds purpose and engagement. It’s what we like to do,” Sarsam said.

‘Not sour grapes’

“This is not ‘sour grapes’ from those that may not have been awarded; this is a genuine effort to ensure integrity and confidence in the program and that fresh produce actually gets to those in need in an efficient and cost-effective way,” wrote Stenzel, of the United Fresh Produce Association.

Stenzel also asked: “There are some contracts that were awarded to companies that are not located and appear to not have business locations in that region. What is the rationale for awarding those contracts while others in those regions were not awarded contracts?”

Many contracts were awarded to wholesalers and distributors outside of the region they were allocated for, the Midwest Center found.

For example, of the $39.5 million awarded for states in the Mountain Plains region, $2.9 million went to distributors with headquarters in Washington, Minnesota or Wisconsin, states that are not included in the region. Companies headquartered in Missouri, which is generally not thought of as a mountain or plains state, received $34.8 million of the awards, while Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming, all in the region, received $0.

CaliforniaAvocadosDirect.com, which normally ships and sells only avocados but just recently as a result of COVID-19 expanded to shipping lots of fruits and vegetables, was awarded a contract for $40 million, one of the largest awarded. The contract is for the South-West region, but the company is located in California, which is in the Western region. CEO Ben Holtz said in an email the contract is separate from the website’s offerings.

cre8ad8, a San Antonio-based events and wedding planning company, received a $25.8 million contract for pre-cooked pork and chicken boxes, the largest meat box contract in the South-West region, the Midwest Center also found.

By comparison, Gordon Food Service, one of the largest food distributors in the United States with $12.9 billion in annual revenue and 19,000 employees, was awarded seven contracts across three regions worth $35.1 million.

At the same time, several companies that are already government contractors were denied contracts, Stenzel wrote.

“We know of several upstanding companies that are current government contractors to USDA and the DOD Fresh program who were seemingly denied on mistaken grounds. We hope the Department will rectify those clear cases and award those bids now,” the letter said.

Search for bid awards in your state below. Please advise of any corrections or comments tostaff@investigatemidwest.org

Distributor Award Address City State Region Product Code Caribbean Produce Exchange $107,040,000.00 PR-869, Cataño, PR 00962, Puerto Rico Carribean Mid-Atlantic Combination Box (containing a combination of 1-3, Fluid Milk) 4 Borden Dairy Co. $99,034,087.00 Dallas, TX Dallas TX South-East Fluid Milk 5 GA Foodservice of Pinellas County, Inc. $72,758,874.00 12200 32nd Court North Saint Petersburg, FL 33716 United States North Saint Petersburg FL South-East Combination Box (containing a combination of 1-3, Fluid Milk) 4 Borden Dairy Co. $40,581,735.00 Dallas, TX Dallas TX South-West Fluid Milk 5 Ben Holtz Consulting, Inc DBA California Avocadoes Direct $40,000,000.00 9370 Circle R Dr, Escondido CA South-West Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 Goodman Food Products, Inc. DBA Don Lee Farms $33,162,500.00 200 E Beach Ave Inglewood, CA, United States, 90302-3404 US Inglewood CA Western Precooked Meat Box (Pork and Chicken) 3 Five Star $29,250,000.00 700 25th Ave W, Birmingham, AL 35204 Birmingham AL South-East Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 Gordon Food Service $28,101,250.00 1300 Gezon Parkway SW Wyoming, MI 49509 Wyoming MI Multi-Regional Precooked Meat Box (Pork and Chicken) 3 Heeren LLC $28,042,812.00 1055 7 Mile Rd NW, Comstock Park, MI 49321 Comstock Park MI Mid-West Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 CRE8AD8 LLC $25,787,500.00 1150 N Loop 1604 W, San Antonio, TX 78248 San Antonio TX South-West Precooked Meat Box (Pork and Chicken) 3 DiMare Fresh $24,363,660.00 1049 Avenue H East Arlington, TX 76011 United States East Arlington TX South-West Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 C & C Produce $21,756,000.00 1100 Atlantic St, North Kansas City, MO North Kansas City MO Mountain Plains Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 Prairie Farms Dairy $21,519,000.00 3744 Staunton Rd. Edwardsville, IL 62025 Edwardsville IL Mid-West Dairy Products Box 2 Perfect Pact, LLC $19,970,000.00 29 Mainsail Crossing Savannah, GA, United States, 31411 US Savannah GA Multi-Regional Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 Tulsa Fruit, DBA: GoFresh $17,922,400.00 1691 N 161st E Ave, Tulsa, OK 74116 Tulsa OK South-West Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 Tulsa Fruit, DBA: GoFresh $15,741,440.00 1691 N 161st E Ave, Tulsa, OK 74116 Tulsa OK South-West Dairy Products Box 2 Mistica Food LLC $15,210,000.00 50 W Commercial Ave, Addison, IL 60101 Addison IL Mid-West Precooked Meat Box (Pork and Chicken) 3 Marjon Specialty Food $14,700,000.00 3508 Sydney Rd, Plant City, FL 33566 Plant City FL South-East Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 Travel Well Holdings, LLC. $12,220,000.00 205 5th St, Ste X Santa Rosa, CA 95401-6208 Santa Rosa CA Western Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 Tulsa Fruit, DBA: GoFresh $12,029,680.00 1691 N 161st E Ave, Tulsa, OK 74116 Tulsa OK South-West Combination Box (containing a combination of 1-3, Fluid Milk) 4 Goodman Food Products, Inc. DBA Don Lee Farms $10,650,000.00 200 E Beach Ave Inglewood, CA, United States, 90302-3404 US Inglewood CA Western Dairy Products Box 2 Rich Chicks, LLC $10,413,460.00 4276 N Tracy Blvd, Tracy, CA 95304 Tracy CA Western (CA only) Combination Box (containing a combination of 1-3, Fluid Milk) 4 Bay Cities Product, Inc $9,596,430.00 2109 Williams St, San Leandro, CA 94577 San Leandro CA Western Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 Pacific Coast Fruit Co. $9,450,000.00 201 Northeast 2nd Avenue Portland, OR 97232 United States Portland OR Western Combination Box (containing a combination of 1-3, Fluid Milk) 4 Yegg Inc. $9,316,505.00 2905 N. Sepulveda #233 Manhattan Beach CA 90266 Manhattan Beach CA Western Dairy Products Box 2 OSI Industries, LLC $8,875,120.00 1225 Corporate Blvd Aurora, IL 60505 United States Aurora IL Mid-West Precooked Meat Box (Pork and Chicken) 3 Premier Catering & Events, Inc. $8,297,800.00 1600 Ridgefield Rd, Thibodaux, LA 70301 Thibodaux LA South-West Precooked Meat Box (Pork and Chicken) 3 Tulsa Fruit, DBA: GoFresh $8,235,360.00 1691 N 161st E Ave, Tulsa, OK 74116 Tulsa OK South-West Fluid Milk 5 Pacific Coast Fruit Co. $8,100,000.00 201 Northeast 2nd Avenue Portland, OR 97232 United States Portland OR Western Dairy Products Box 2 Renzi Bros., Inc. $7,967,600.00 901 Rail Dr, Watertown, NY 13601 Watertown NY North-East Precooked Meat Box (Pork and Chicken) 3 Forestwood Farm Inc $7,785,000.00 4101 Coalburg Rd, Birmingham, AL 35207 Birmingham AL South-East Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 Seashore Fruit & Produce $7,580,000.00 1344 NW Blvd, Vineland, NJ 08360 Vineland NJ Mid-Atlantic Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 Sudano's Produce LLC $7,364,000.00 7480 Conowingo Ave #16-28, Jessup, MD 20794 Jessup MD North-East Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 Borden Dairy Co. $7,346,265.00 Dallas, TX Dallas TX Mid-West Fluid Milk 5 Collins Brothers $7,291,900.00 16 Forest Pkwy # J1, Forest Park, GA Forest Park GA South-East Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 Pacific Coast Fruit Co. $7,290,000.00 201 Northeast 2nd Avenue Portland, OR 97232 United States Portland OR Western Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 Yegg Inc. $7,280,492.00 2905 N. Sepulveda #233 Manhattan Beach CA 90266 Manhattan Beach CA Western Fluid Milk 5 Stanley Marvel Inc. $7,200,000.00 1221 Ford Rd #4518, Bensalem, PA 19020 Bensalem PA Mid-Atlantic Precooked Meat Box (Pork and Chicken) 3 CRE8AD8 LLC $7,087,500.00 1150 N Loop 1604 W, San Antonio, TX 78248 San Antonio TX South-West Dairy Products Box 2 Sunrise Produce Co. $6,925,250.00 500 Burning Tree Rd, Fullerton, CA 92833 Fullerton CA Western Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 Renzi Bros., Inc. $6,652,600.00 901 Rail Dr, Watertown, NY 13601 Watertown NY North-East Dairy Products Box 2 Gourmet Gorilla, Inc. $6,558,867.00 1200 West Cermak Road, Chicago Illinois 60608 Chicago IL Mid-West Precooked Meat Box (Pork and Chicken) 3 Cargill Meat Solutions $6,304,278.00 Minneapolis, MN Minneapolis MN South-West Precooked Meat Box (Pork and Chicken) 3 Merchants Foodservice $6,282,180.00 1100 Edward Street Hattiesburg, MS 39401 Hattiesburg MS South-East Precooked Meat Box (Pork and Chicken) 3 CRE8AD8 LLC $6,250,000.00 1150 N Loop 1604 W, San Antonio, TX 78248 San Antonio TX South-West Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 Gourmet Gorilla, Inc. $6,141,812.00 1200 West Cermak Road, Chicago Illinois 60608 Chicago IL Mid-West Combination Box (containing a combination of 1-3, Fluid Milk) 4 Gourmet Gorilla, Inc. $5,949,435.00 1200 West Cermak Road, Chicago Illinois 60608 Chicago IL Mid-West Dairy Products Box 2 Gourmet Gorilla, Inc. $5,845,350.00 1200 West Cermak Road, Chicago Illinois 60608 Chicago IL Mid-West Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 Segovia's Distributing, Inc. $5,716,800.00 3701 Shell St, El Paso, TX 79925 El Paso TX South-West Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 SunTerra Produce Traders Inc. $5,512,500.00 302 Marine Ave, Newport Beach, CA 92662 Newport Beach CA Western Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 W and G Marketing Co., Inc. $5,440,950.00 606 Lyon St, Jewell, IA 50130 Jewell IA Mid-West Precooked Meat Box (Pork and Chicken) 3 Proffer Wholesale Produce Inc. $5,170,000.00 920 5th St, Park Hills, MO 63601 Park Hills MO Mountain Plains Dairy Products Box 2 City Produce of Fort Walton Beach $4,698,000.00 710 Anchors St NW, Fort Walton Beach, FL Fort Walton Beach FL South-East Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 Grasmick Produce Co., Inc. $4,667,160.00 215 E 42nd St, Garden City, ID 83714 Garden City ID Western Combination Box (containing a combination of 1-3, Fluid Milk) 4 Renzi Bros., Inc. $4,609,600.00 901 Rail Dr, Watertown, NY 13601 Watertown NY North-East Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 Stanley Marvel Inc. $4,560,000.00 1221 Ford Rd #4518, Bensalem, PA 19020 Bensalem PA Mid-Atlantic Combination Box (containing a combination of 1-3, Fluid Milk) 4 Coastal Sunbelt Producee $4,540,000.00 9001 Whiskey Bottom Rd, Laurel, MD Laurel MD Mid-Atlantic Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 RJB Produce, Inc. $4,536,000.00 5421 W Delaware Ave, Visalia, CA, 93291-9136 Visalia CA Western Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 LaGrasso Bros $4,485,000.00 5001 Bellevue St, Detroit, MI 48211 Detroit MI Mid-West Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 Vermillion Valley Products $4,462,500.00 310 South St, Danville, IL 61832 Danville IL Mid-West Dairy Products Box 2 Ekk Food Group $4,452,240.00 MEZZANINE FLOOR, NEW CITY CENTRE HYPERMARKET, NEAR ABU SHAGARA PARK, P.O.BOX: 61750 SHARJAH, UAE Sharjah UAE Western Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 Vermillion Valley Products $4,125,000.00 310 South St, Danville, IL 61832 Danville IL Mid-West Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 Menu Maker Foods, Inc. $4,026,889.00 913 Big Horn Drive Jefferson City, MO 65109 United States Jefferson City MO South-West Precooked Meat Box (Pork and Chicken) 3 Menu Maker Foods, Inc. $3,993,167.00 913 Big Horn Drive Jefferson City, MO 65109 United States Jefferson City MO Mountain Plains Precooked Meat Box (Pork and Chicken) 3 Schneider Dairy Inc. $3,985,000.00 726 Frank St, Pittsburgh, PA 15227 Pittsburgh PA Mid-Atlantic Fluid Milk 5 Paragon Wholesale Foods $3,816,000.00 173 Thorn Hill Rd, Warrendale, PA 15086 Warrendale PA Mid-Atlantic Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 Pacific Produce Corporation $3,795,000.00 220 E. Harmon Industrial Park Road Tamuning 96913. Guam Tamuning GU Mid-West Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 Mid Atlantic Regional Cooperative $3,772,314.00 939 East Park Drive, Harrisburg, PA 17111 Harrisburg PA Multi-Regional Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 The Berry Man, Inc. $3,600,000.00 205 W. Montecito street Santa Barbara CA 93101 Santa Barbara CA Western Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 Costa Fruit & Produce Co. $3,512,000.00 18 Bunker Hill Industrial Park, Boston, MA Boston MA North-East Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 Rich Chicks, LLC $3,411,840.00 4276 N Tracy Blvd, Tracy, CA 95304 Tracy CA Southeast Combination Box (containing a combination of 1-3, Fluid Milk) 4 Gordon Food Service $3,354,192.00 1300 Gezon Parkway SW Wyoming, MI 49509 Wyoming MI Mid-West Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 Sanson Company $3,181,200.00 3716 Croton Ave, Cleveland, OH 44115 Cleveland OH Mid-West Dairy Products Box 2 Van Eerden Foodservice $3,168,750.00 650 Ionia Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Grand Rapids MI Mid-West Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 Prairie Farms Dairy $3,090,750.00 3744 Staunton Rd. Edwardsville, IL 62025 Edwardsville IL Mid-West Fluid Milk 5 Gourmet Gorilla, Inc. $3,089,430.00 1200 West Cermak Road, Chicago Illinois 60608 Chicago IL Mid-West Fluid Milk 5 Common Market Philadelphia Inc. $3,000,000.00 428 E Erie Ave, Philadelphia, PA Philadelphia PA Mid-Atlantic Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 Mpalazola Produce $2,940,000.00 2713 Chelsea Ave #1706, Memphis, TN 38108 Memphis TN South-East Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 Sanson Company $2,901,750.00 3716 Croton Ave, Cleveland, OH 44115 Cleveland OH Mid-West Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 Ward's Fruit and Produce Company $2,893,200.00 1109 Agriculture St # 3, Raleigh, NC 27603 Raleigh NC South-East Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 Interfresh,Inc. $2,877,600.00 2019 W Orangewood Ave., Suite A Orange, CA 92868 Orange CA Western Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 AG Link, Inc. $2,877,257.00 860 West Broadway, Reardan, WA Reardan, WA Western Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 Grasmick Produce Co., Inc. $2,840,880.00 215 E 42nd St, Garden City, ID 83714 Garden City ID Western Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 Cascadia Farm Collective LLC $2,736,000.00 P.O. Box 9452, Minneapolis, MN Minneapolis MN Western Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 West Group Holding Company LLC $2,700,000.00 25 Japonica, Irvine, CA 92618 Irvine CA South-West Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 FieldTrue LLC $2,699,600.00 3880 Seaport Boulevard West Sacramento, CA 95691 West Sacramento CA Western Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 Valley Bakers Cooperative Assoc $2,661,120.00 W6470 Quality Dr, Greenville, WI 54942 Greenville WI Mid-West Combination Box (containing a combination of 1-3, Fluid Milk) 4 The Abbey Group $2,604,600.00 6212 VT Route 105, Enosburg Falls, VT 05450 Enosburg Falls VT North-East Precooked Meat Box (Pork and Chicken) 3 GH Dairy $2,598,000.00 9747 Pan American Dr, El Paso, TX 79927 El Paso TX South-West Fluid Milk 5 Gordon Food Service $2,551,626.00 1300 Gezon Parkway SW Wyoming, MI 49509 Wyoming MI Mid-West Dairy Products Box 2 Aggrigator, Inc. $2,550,000.00 30 East San Juaquin Blvd, Salinas, CA Salinas CA Western Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 Ham Produce and Seafood Inc. $2,484,000.00 918 Bannister Street. Honolulu, Hawaii 96819. Honolulu HI Western Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 E S Foods $2,428,702.00 20 Crossways Park Dr N # 100, Woodbury, NY 11797 Woodbury NY South-West Precooked Meat Box (Pork and Chicken) 3 Wiers Farm, Inc. $2,414,720.00 4465 OH-103, Willard, OH 44890 Willard OH Mid-West Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 Banner Catering LLC dba Fresh Bite Foods $2,385,000.00 1051 E Broadway Rd, Phoenix, AZ Phoenix AZ South-West Dairy Products Box 2 Atlas Wholesale Food Company $2,384,500.00 5100 St Jean, Detroit, MI Detroit MI Midwest Precooked Meat Box (Pork and Chicken) 3 Tasty Brands, LLC $2,364,880.00 6800 Jericho Turnpike #100E, Syosset, NY 11791 Syossett NY South-West Precooked Meat Box (Pork and Chicken) 3 Russo Produce Company $2,290,050.00 2100 Park St, Syracuse, NY 13208 Syracuse NY North-East Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 Dertstine's Inc $2,275,020.00 3245 State Rd, Sellersville, PA 18960 Sellersville PA Mid-Atlantic Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 Prairie Farms Dairy $2,250,000.00 3744 Staunton Rd. Edwardsville, IL 62025 Edwardsville IL Multi-Regional Dairy Products Box 2 Oneonta Trading Corp $2,114,640.00 1 Oneonta Dr, Wenatchee, WA 98801 Wenatchee WA Western Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 James Desiderio Inc. $2,079,350.00 550 Bailey Ave, Buffalo, NY 14206 Buffalo NY North-East Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 Oneonta Trading Corp $2,059,200.00 1 Oneonta Dr, Wenatchee, WA 98801 Wenatchee WA South-East Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 T.M. Kovacevich $2,054,333.00 6700 Essington Ave, Suite A101 Philadelphia, PA 19153 Philadelphia PA Mid-Atlantic Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 Banner Catering LLC dba Fresh Bite Foods $1,966,500.00 1051 E Broadway Rd, Phoenix, AZ Phoenix AZ South-West Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 Regional Produce Distributors $1,960,000.00 624 16th Ave Thomas, Birmingham, AL 35204 Birmingham AL South-East Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 4Earth Farms, LLC $1,921,500.00 5555 E Olympic Blvd, Commerce, CA Commerce CA Western Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 Old Tyme Produce Inc. $1,920,000.00 3840 Millstone Pkwy, St Charles, MO 63301 St. Charles MO Mountain Plains Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 Stanley Marvel Inc. $1,920,000.00 1221 Ford Rd #4518, Bensalem, PA 19020 Bensalem PA Mid-Atlantic Dairy Products Box 2 Premier Catering & Events, Inc. $1,899,968.00 1600 Ridgefield Rd, Thibodaux, LA 70301 Thibodaux LA South-West Combination Box (containing a combination of 1-3, Fluid Milk) 4 Unity Grove Corporation $1,875,000.00 25399 SW 157th Avenue Homestead, FL, United States, 33031 Homestead FL South-East Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 L&M Companies $1,874,880.00 2925 Huntleigh Dr, Ste 209 Raleigh, NC, United States, 27604 US Raleigh NC South-East Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 Premier Catering & Events, Inc. $1,873,760.00 1600 Ridgefield Rd, Thibodaux, LA 70301 Thibodaux LA South-West Dairy Products Box 2 Glazier Packing Co. $1,858,800.00 7170 US-11, Potsdam, NY 13676 Potsdam NY North-East Fluid Milk 5 Common Market Philadelphia Inc. $1,800,000.00 428 E Erie Ave, Philadelphia, PA Philadelphia PA South-East Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 Droulyn & Co Inc $1,800,000.00 Rexco Industrial Park General Warehouse Bldg Carr 165, Buchanan Intersection Guaynabo, PR, United States, 00968 Guaynabo PR Mid-Atlantic Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 John Vena Inc $1,800,000.00 6700 Essington Ave, Units F1-F9, Philadelphia, PA 19153 Philadelphia PA Mid-Atlantic Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 Miceli Dairy Products Company $1,800,000.00 2721 E 90th St, Cleveland, OH 44104 Cleveland OH Mid-West Dairy Products Box 2 T&T Produce $1,800,000.00 124 Park Industrial Blvd, Ringgold, GA 30736 Ringgold GA South-East Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 MIMCO-Balford Farms $1,798,667.00 4 Manhattan Drive, Burlington, NJ 08016 Burlington NJ Mid-Atlantic Fluid Milk 5 Masters Gallery Foods, Inc. $1,753,920.00 328 County Highway PP PO Box 170 Plymouth, WI 53073 United States Plymouth WI Multi-Regional Dairy Products Box 2 Merchants Foodservice $1,740,960.00 1100 Edward Street Hattiesburg, MS 39401 Hattiesburg MS South-East Dairy Products Box 2 Van Eerden Foodservice $1,740,000.00 650 Ionia Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Grand Rapids MI Mid-West Dairy Products Box 2 Nickey Gregory $1,698,480.00 16 Forest Pkwy., Bldg. M Forest Park, GA 30297 Forest Park GA South-East Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 Atlas Wholesale Food Company $1,687,500.00 5100 St Jean, Detroit, MI Detroit MI Midwest Dairy Products Box 2 Merchants Foodservice $1,656,200.00 1100 Edward Street Hattiesburg, MS 39401 Hattiesburg MS South-East Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 Altafresh d/b/a Chelan Fresh Marketing $1,556,083.00 317 E Johnson Ave, Chelan, WA Chelan WA South-East Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 CDS Distributing, Inc. $1,552,320.00 400 Oyster Point Blvd, South San Francisco South San Francisco CA Western Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 Dertstine's Inc $1,549,500.00 3245 State Rd, Sellersville, PA 18960 Sellersville PA Mid-Atlantic Fluid Milk 5 Altafresh d/b/a Chelan Fresh Marketing $1,548,439.00 317 E Johnson Ave, Chelan, WA Chelan WA South-West Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 Altafresh d/b/a Chelan Fresh Marketing $1,530,329.00 317 E Johnson Ave, Chelan, WA Chelan WA Western Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 McFarling Foods Inc. $1,500,000.00 5273 Lakeview Pkwy S Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46268 Indianapolis IN Mid-West Combination Box (containing a combination of 1-3, Fluid Milk) 4 Tasty Brands, LLC $1,480,160.00 6800 Jericho Turnpike #100E, Syosset, NY 11791 Syossett NY North-East Dairy Products Box 2 Tasty Brands, LLC $1,462,560.00 6800 Jericho Turnpike #100E, Syosset, NY 11791 Syossett NY Mid-Atlantic Dairy Products Box 2 Rich Chicks, LLC $1,460,600.00 4276 N Tracy Blvd, Tracy, CA 95304 Tracy CA Northeast (Excluding VI) Combination Box (containing a combination of 1-3, Fluid Milk) 4 Tasty Brands, LLC $1,442,540.00 6800 Jericho Turnpike #100E, Syosset, NY 11791 Syossett NY Mid-West Dairy Products Box 2 Gumz Muck Farms, LLC $1,440,000.00 N570 6th Ct, Endeavor, WI 53930 Endeavor WI Mid-West Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 Monteverde's Inc $1,440,000.00 2 Rutgers Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15205 Pittsburgh PA Mid-Atlantic Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 The Abbey Group $1,440,000.00 6212 VT Route 105, Enosburg Falls, VT 05450 Enosburg Falls VT North-East Dairy Products Box 2 AG Link, Inc. $1,384,416.00 860 West Broadway, Reardan, WA Reardan WA Western Combination Box (containing a combination of 1-3, Fluid Milk) 4 Premier Catering & Events, Inc. $1,374,912.00 1600 Ridgefield Rd, Thibodaux, LA 70301 Thibodaux LA South-West Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 Golfo Di Napoli Dairy $1,340,000.00 7916 S Warren Rd, Warren, IN 46792, USA Warren IN Mid-West Dairy Products Box 2 Baptists on Mission $1,320,000.00 205 Convention Drive, Cary, NC Cary NC South-East Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 E S Foods $1,293,875.00 20 Crossways Park Dr N # 100, Woodbury, NY 11797 Woodbury NY Western Precooked Meat Box (Pork and Chicken) 3 Athena Farms $1,290,000.00 16 Forest Parkway, Forest Park, GA Forest Park GA South-East Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 Greenville Produce Company $1,285,560.00 1060 Taylors Creek Dr, Greenville, NC 27834 Greenville NC South-East Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 Rich Chicks, LLC $1,273,280.00 4276 N Tracy Blvd, Tracy, CA 95304 Tracy CA Southwest (TX only) Fluid Milk 5 Liberty Fruit Company $1,220,400.00 1247 Argentine Boulevard Kansas City, KS 66105 Kansas City KS Mountain Plains Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 Green Top Farms LLC $1,199,700.00 43-66 11th St Long Island City, NY 11101 Long Island City NY North-East Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 Garden Fresh Foods $1,126,199.00 14316 NE 203rd St, Woodinville, WA 98072 Woodinville WA Western Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 Coosemans Farms $1,125,000.00 P.O. Box 223529, Christiansted, Virgin Islands Christiansted Virgin Islands South-East Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 Dertstine's Inc $1,113,420.00 3245 State Rd, Sellersville, PA 18960 Sellersville PA Mid-Atlantic Dairy Products Box 2 Ham Produce and Seafood Inc. $1,100,000.00 918 Bannister Street. Honolulu, Hawaii 96819. Honolulu HI Western Precooked Meat Box (Pork and Chicken) 3 Heartland Produce Co $1,080,000.00 4550 70th Ave, Kenosha, WI 53144 Kenosha WI Mid-West Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 Tasty Brands, LLC $1,048,965.00 6800 Jericho Turnpike #100E, Syosset, NY 11791 Syossett NY Western Combination Box (containing a combination of 1-3, Fluid Milk) 4 Tasty Brands, LLC $1,044,160.00 6800 Jericho Turnpike #100E, Syosset, NY 11791 Syossett NY South-East Dairy Products Box 2 Cargill Meat Solutions $1,024,704.00 Minneapolis, MN Minneapolis MN Mountain Plains Precooked Meat Box (Pork and Chicken) 3 Dertstine's Inc $1,024,416.00 3245 State Rd, Sellersville, PA 18960 Sellersville PA Mid-Atlantic Precooked Meat Box (Pork and Chicken) 3 The Fresh Group LTD $990,427.00 4287 N Port Washington Road Glendale, WI 53212 United States Glendale WI Mountain Plains Combination Box (containing a combination of 1-3, Fluid Milk) 4 CGC Holdings $967,890.00 7540 Assateague Drive, Jessup, MD Jessup MD Mid-Atlantic Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 Common Market Philadelphia Inc. $960,000.00 428 E Erie Ave, Philadelphia, PA Philadelphia PA Mid-Atlantic Precooked Meat Box (Pork and Chicken) 3 First Cut Produce, Inc. $953,100.00 1515 Sherman Ave # 3, Evanston, IL 60201 Evanston IL Mid-West Precooked Meat Box (Pork and Chicken) 3 Clemens Food Group $946,738.00 572 Newton Rd, Coldwater, MI Coldwater MI North-East Precooked Meat Box (Pork and Chicken) 3 Springfield Grocer Company $942,000.00 2415 W Battlefield Rd, Springfield, MO 65807 Springfield MO Mountain Plains Dairy Products Box 2 Clemens Food Group $937,020.00 572 Newton Rd, Coldwater, MI Coldwater MI South-East Precooked Meat Box (Pork and Chicken) 3 ProduceOne, Inc. $905,000.00 4500 Willow Parkway Cleveland, OH 44124 Cleveland OH Mid-West Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 Brian Campbell Farms $900,000.00 Bloomsberg, PA Bloomsberg PA Mid-Atlantic Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 Clemens Food Group $897,320.00 572 Newton Rd, Coldwater, MI Coldwater MI Mid-West Precooked Meat Box (Pork and Chicken) 3 Clemens Food Group $888,080.00 572 Newton Rd, Coldwater, MI Coldwater MI Mid-Atlantic Precooked Meat Box (Pork and Chicken) 3 The Abbey Group $879,748.00 6212 VT Route 105, Enosburg Falls, VT 05450 Enosburg Falls VT North-East Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 Tyson Foods Inc. $862,320.00 Springdale, AR Springdale AR Multi-Regional Precooked Meat Box (Pork and Chicken) 3 Aloha Produce of Central Oregon, Inc. $846,000.00 20485 Murray Rd, Bend, OR Bend, OR Western Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 Gordon Food Service $824,825.00 1300 Gezon Parkway SW Wyoming, MI 49509 Wyoming MI South-East Dairy Products Box 2 SMH2 Manufacturing LLC $816,000.00 2021 W FULTON K215 CHICAGO CHICAGO IL 60612 USA Chicago IL Mid-West Combination Box (containing a combination of 1-3, Fluid Milk) 4 Willie Itule Produce, Inc. $810,000.00 301 N 45th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85043 Phoenix AZ South-West Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 B.E. Co Inc $807,768.00 Mid-Atlantic Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 Tasty Brands, LLC $793,498.00 6800 Jericho Turnpike #100E, Syosset, NY 11791 Syossett NY South-East Combination Box (containing a combination of 1-3, Fluid Milk) 4 Altafresh d/b/a Chelan Fresh Marketing $762,989.00 317 E Johnson Ave, Chelan, WA Chelan WA Mid-Atlantic Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 SunTerra Produce Traders Inc. $755,250.00 302 Marine Ave, Newport Beach, CA 92662 Newport Beach CA South-West Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 Stanley Marvel Inc. $747,840.00 1221 Ford Rd #4518, Bensalem, PA 19020 Bensalem PA Mid-Atlantic Fluid Milk 5 Limehouse Produce $744,000.00 2660 Carner Ave, North Charleston, SC 29405 North Charleston SC South-East Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 Tasty Brands, LLC $739,953.00 6800 Jericho Turnpike #100E, Syosset, NY 11791 Syossett NY South-West Combination Box (containing a combination of 1-3, Fluid Milk) 4 Rich Chicks, LLC $725,400.00 4276 N Tracy Blvd, Tracy, CA 95304 Tracy CA Multi-Regional Combination Box (containing a combination of 1-3, Fluid Milk) 4 Broccoli Associates, Inc. $711,000.00 PO Box 4457, Utica, NY Utica NY North-East Combination Box (containing a combination of 1-3, Fluid Milk) 4 DeLune Corp $704,291.00 7405 Alban Station Ct b210, Springfield, VA 22150 Springfield VA Mid-Atlantic Fluid Milk 5 Lancaster Farm Fresh Cooperative $675,000.00 201 Running Pump Rd, Lancaster, PA 17603 Lancaster PA North-East Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 Capay Incorporated dba Capay Organic $658,500.00 23804 State Highway 16, Capay, CA Capay, CA Western Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 Gotham Greens Co $648,000.00 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn NY Multi-Regional Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 Boston Area Gleaners $638,876.00 240 Beaver St Waltham, MA North-East Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 Teddy Bear Fresh Produce $630,000.00 28595 Mary's Ct, Easton, MD 21601 Eaton MD Mid-Atlantic Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 Panamerican Farms $625,500.00 295 Willis Ave Ste D Camarillo, CA, 93010-8562 United States Camarillo CA Western Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 Suisan Company Limited $621,813.00 333 Kilauea Ave #202, Hilo, HI 96720 Hilo HI Western Precooked Meat Box (Pork and Chicken) 3 Merchants Foodservice $613,624.00 1100 Edward Street Hattiesburg, MS 39401 Hattiesburg MS South-East Fluid Milk 5 Ford's Produce Co $609,644.00 1109 Agriculture St Suite 1, Raleigh, NC 27603 Raleigh NC South-East Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 Lancaster Farm Fresh Cooperative $605,000.00 201 Running Pump Rd, Lancaster, PA 17603 Lancaster PA Mid-Atlantic Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 Smith Brothers Farms $575,050.00 26401 79th Ave S, Kent, WA 98032 Kent WA Western Fluid Milk 5 Fresh Approach $561,021.00 5060 Commercial Circle, Ste C, Concord, CA 94520 Concord CA Western Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 Stern Produce Co. $550,000.00 7810 N, US-89 Suite #390, Flagstaff, AZ 86004 Flagstaff AZ South-West Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 DeLune Corp $541,104.00 7405 Alban Station Ct b210, Springfield, VA 22150 Springfield VA Mid-Atlantic Dairy Products Box 2 Sierra Sun Fruit Marketing, Inc. $536,256.00 1360 S Rio Vista Ave Sanger, CA, United States, 93657. Sanger CA North-East Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 Testa Produce, Inc. $534,600.00 4555 S Racine Ave, Chicago, IL 60609 Chicago IL Mid-West Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 Broccoli Associates, Inc. $500,000.00 PO Box 4457, Utica, NY Utica NY North-East Precooked Meat Box (Pork and Chicken) 3 Menu Maker Foods, Inc. $499,176.00 913 Big Horn Drive Jefferson City, MO 65109 United States Jefferson City MO Mountain Plains Fluid Milk 5 Athena Farms $495,000.00 16 Forest Parkway, Forest Park, GA Forest Park GA South-East Dairy Products Box 2 Original Crispy Pizza Crust Company of Boston, Inc. $488,700.00 13 Blackstone Valley Pl, Lincoln, RI 02865 Lincoln RI North-East Precooked Meat Box (Pork and Chicken) 3 Bongards' Creameries $480,816.00 250 Lake Drive East Chanhasssen MN Mid-West Dairy Products Box 2 A & H Farm $480,000.00 1374 Collins Ln, Manhattan, KS Manhattan KS Mountain Plains Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 Federation of Southern Cooperatives $480,000.00 2769 Church St East Point, Georgia 30344 East Point GA South-East Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 Southeast Farm and Vegetable $480,000.00 South-East Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 Taylor Boys Produce $480,000.00 4138 Cross Anchor Rd, Enoree, SC 29335 Enoree SC South-East Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 The Abbey Group $478,800.00 6212 VT Route 105, Enosburg Falls, VT 05450 Enosburg Falls VT North-East Fluid Milk 5 Aina hookupu O Kilauea $468,000.00 4000 Kilauea Rd, Kilauea, HI Kilauea, HI Western Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 Fry Family Farm $465,000.00 2184 Ross Ln, Medford, OR 97501 Medford OR Western Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 Springfield Grocer Company $461,500.00 2415 W Battlefield Rd, Springfield, MO 65807 Springfield MO Mountain Plains Precooked Meat Box (Pork and Chicken) 3 DeLune Corp $452,193.00 7405 Alban Station Ct b210, Springfield, VA 22150 Springfield VA Mid-Atlantic Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 Smith Packing Co., Inc. $450,000.00 106 Washington St #125, Utica, NY 13502 Utica NY North-East Precooked Meat Box (Pork and Chicken) 3 Novick Brothers Corp $442,969.00 3660 S Lawrence St, Philadelphia, PA 19148 Philadelphia PA Mid-Atlantic Dairy Products Box 2 Prairie Farms Dairy $425,250.00 3744 Staunton Rd. Edwardsville, IL 62025 Edwardsville IL Multi-Regional Fluid Milk 5 Alsum Farms & Produce, Inc. $424,113.00 N9083 Co Rd EF, Friesland, WI Friesland, WI Mid-West Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 Arcadio's Produce Inc. $406,500.00 1986 Jerrold Ave, San Francisco, CA San Francisco CA Western Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 Coosemans Houston, Inc. $404,663.00 P.O. Box 223529, Christiansted, Virgin Islands Christiansted Virgin Islands South-West Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 Oneonta Trading Corp $403,920.00 1 Oneonta Dr, Wenatchee, WA 98801 Wenatchee WA Mid-Atlantic Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 Rich Chicks, LLC $374,000.00 4276 N Tracy Blvd, Tracy, CA 95304 Tracy CA Mid-Atlantic (Excluding PR) Combination Box (containing a combination of 1-3, Fluid Milk) 4 Joe Granato Produce $364,500.00 46 Orange St # D, Salt Lake City, UT 84116 Salt Lake City UT South-West Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 Glazier Packing Co. $360,000.00 7170 US-11, Potsdam, NY 13676 Potsdam NY North-East Dairy Products Box 2 Inland Northwest Farmers Market Association $360,000.00 319 W HASTINGS RD SPOKANE 99218-5012 WA Spokane WA Western Combination Box (containing a combination of 1-3, Fluid Milk) 4 Tasty Brands, LLC $349,655.00 6800 Jericho Turnpike #100E, Syosset, NY 11791 Syossett NY North-East Combination Box (containing a combination of 1-3, Fluid Milk) 4 Altafresh d/b/a Chelan Fresh Marketing $348,096.00 317 E Johnson Ave, Chelan, WA Chelan WA Mountain Plains Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 Tasty Brands, LLC $346,429.00 6800 Jericho Turnpike #100E, Syosset, NY 11791 Syossett NY Mid-West Combination Box (containing a combination of 1-3, Fluid Milk) 4 Easterday Farms Produce $344,400.00 5235 Industrial Way, Pasco, WA 99301 Pasco WA South-East Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 The Fresh Group LTD $338,008.00 4287 N Port Washington Road Glendale, WI 53212 United States Glendale WI Mountain Plains Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 Turner Dairy Farms Inc. $315,450.00 1049 Jefferson Rd, Penn Hills, PA 15235 Penn Hills PA Mid-Atlantic Dairy Products Box 2 Hawaii Foodservice Alliance $313,500.00 2720 Waiwai Loop, Honolulu, HI 96819 Honolulu HI Western Fluid Milk 5 Smith Packing Co., Inc. $310,500.00 105 Washington St #125, Utica, NY 13502 Utica NY North-East Combination Box (containing a combination of 1-3, Fluid Milk) 4 Melissa's World Variety Produce Inc. $306,000.00 5325 S Soto St, Vernon, CA 90058 Vernon CA Western Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 Global Perishable Services LLC $301,500.00 11760 Miramar Pkwy #100, Miramar, FL 33025 Miramar FL South-East Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 Glazier Packing Co. $300,000.00 7170 US-11, Potsdam, NY 13676 Potsdam NY North-East Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 Marin Sonoma Produce $300,000.00 1240 Holm Rd, Petaluma, CA 94954 Petaluma CA Western Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 MS Fruit and Vegetable Co $299,250.00 364 Sunset Dr, Grenada, MS 38901 Grenada MS South-East Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 Smith Packing Co., Inc. $297,000.00 107 Washington St #125, Utica, NY 13502 Utica NY North-East Dairy Products Box 2 Schneider Dairy Inc. $285,000.00 726 Frank St, Pittsburgh, PA 15227 Pittsburgh PA Mid-Atlantic Dairy Products Box 2 CC Produce Co $262,500.00 238 N Port Ave, Corpus Christi, TX Corpus Christi, TX Southwest Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 Gullah Farmers Cooperative $252,000.00 10 Gullah Way St Helena Island, SC 29920 Helena Island SC South-East Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 Dairyland Produce LLC DBA Sid Wainer & Son $250,000.00 2301 Purchase St #1, New Bedford, MA 02746 New Bedford MA North-East Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 Tomato Thyme Corporation $237,545.00 18632 US-301, Wimauma, FL 33598 Wimauma FL North-East Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 Baptists on Mission $234,000.00 205 Convention Drive, Cary, NC Cary NC South-East Precooked Meat Box (Pork and Chicken) 3 Tomato Thyme Corporation $229,280.00 18632 US-301, Wimauma, FL 33598 Wimauma FL South-East Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 Malama Kauai $224,000.00 Kilauea, HI 96754 Kilauea HI Western Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 Farm Fresh Rhode Island $222,750.00 1005 Main St #8130, Pawtucket, RI 02860 Pawtucket RI North-East Combination Box (containing a combination of 1-3, Fluid Milk) 4 Premier Catering & Events, Inc. $204,540.00 1600 Ridgefield Rd, Thibodaux, LA 70301 Thibodaux LA South-West Fluid Milk 5 Riverside Unified School District $204,450.00 3380 14th St. Riverside, CA 92501-3810 Riverside CA Western Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 Sierra Sun Fruit Marketing, Inc. $203,840.00 1360 S Rio Vista Ave Sanger, CA, United States, 93657. Sanger CA Western Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 Oneonta Trading Corp $198,000.00 1 Oneonta Dr, Wenatchee, WA 98801 Wenatchee WA Mid-West Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 SMH2 Manufacturing LLC $194,360.00 2021 W FULTON K215 CHICAGO CHICAGO IL 60612 USA Chicago IL Mid-West Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 Mycoterra Farm $192,000.00 248 NW Rd, Westhampton, MA 01027 Westhampton MA North-East Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 Oneonta Trading Corp $184,140.00 1 Oneonta Dr, Wenatchee, WA 98801 Wenatchee WA Mountain Plains Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 Natural Direct LLC $183,066.00 1207 Bilter Rd #100, Aurora, IL 60502 Aurora IL Mid-West Combination Box (containing a combination of 1-3, Fluid Milk) 4 Altafresh d/b/a Chelan Fresh Marketing $182,986.00 317 E Johnson Ave, Chelan, WA Chelan WA Mid-West Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 Green Farms California, LLC dba Worldwide Produce $182,400.00 2652 Long Beach Ave Unit 2 Los Angeles, CA, United States, 90058 US Los Angeles CA Western Fluid Milk 5 Aloha Produce of Central Oregon, Inc. $180,000.00 20485 Murray Rd, Bend, OR Bend, OR Western Dairy Products Box 2 The Chef's Garden $180,000.00 9009 Huron Avery Rd Huron, OH Huron OH Mid-West Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 Smith Packing Co., Inc. $178,800.00 108 Washington St #125, Utica, NY 13502 Utica NY North-East Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 Sassy Cow Creamery, LLC $176,400.00 W4192 Bristol Rd, Columbus, WI 53925 Columbus WI Mid-West Fluid Milk 5 Gallo Cattle Company, LP $174,749.00 10561 West Highway 140. Atwater, California 95301 Atwater CA Western Dairy Products Box 2 Coveyou Farms LLC $168,000.00 4160 US-131, Petoskey, MI Petoskey, MI Mid-West Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 Green Farms California, LLC dba Worldwide Produce $157,500.00 2652 Long Beach Ave Unit 2 Los Angeles, CA, United States, 90058 US Los Angeles CA Western Dairy Products Box 2 Green Farms California, LLC dba Worldwide Produce $153,180.00 2652 Long Beach Ave Unit 2 Los Angeles, CA, United States, 90058 US Los Angeles CA Western Combination Box (containing a combination of 1-3, Fluid Milk) 4 Green Farms California, LLC dba Worldwide Produce $150,000.00 2652 Long Beach Ave Unit 2 Los Angeles, CA, United States, 90058 US Los Angeles CA Western Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 VanSolkema Produce of GA, LLC $150,000.00 120 Hwy 196 Glennville, GA 30427 Glennville GA Mid-West Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 Capital City Fruit Co. Inc. $145,000.00 1850 Colonial Pkwy, Norwalk, IA Norwalk, IA Mid-West Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 Gordon Food Service $122,245.00 1300 Gezon Parkway SW Wyoming, MI 49509 Wyoming MI North-East Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 Rich Chicks, LLC $115,900.00 4276 N Tracy Blvd, Tracy, CA 95304 Tracy CA Western (GU only) Combination Box (containing a combination of 1-3, Fluid Milk) 4 Cascadia Produce $110,000.00 904 B St NW, Auburn, WA Auburn WA Western Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 Gordon Food Service $108,736.00 1300 Gezon Parkway SW Wyoming, MI 49509 Wyoming MI South-East Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 Farm to Table Buy Local $104,280.00 733 Washington Road, Suite 102 Pittsburgh, PA 15228 Pittsburgh PA Mid-Atlantic Dairy Products Box 2 Perfect Pact, LLC $102,400.00 29 Mainsail Crossing Savannah, GA, United States, 31411 US Savannah GA Western Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 Farm to Table Buy Local $91,200.00 733 Washington Road, Suite 102 Pittsburgh, PA 15228 Pittsburgh PA Mid-Atlantic Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 Juniper Hill Farms, LLC $90,000.00 1547 N 2000 Road Lawrence, KS 66044 Lawrence KS Mid-West Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 Hardee Fresh LLC $86,436.00 6113 Savoy Cir, Lutz, FL 33558 Lutz FL South-East Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 Gordon Food Service $81,817.00 1300 Gezon Parkway SW Wyoming, MI 49509 Wyoming MI North-East Precooked Meat Box (Pork and Chicken) 3 Eastern Market Corporation $73,000.00 2934 Russell St, Detroit, MI 48207 Detroit MI Mid-West Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 Royal Crest Dairy $68,640.00 350 S Pearl St, Denver, CO 80209 Denver CO Mountain Plains Fluid Milk 5 Zone 7 LLC $61,600.00 540 NJ-31, Ringoes, NJ 08551 Ringoes NJ Mid-Atlantic Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 Garfield Produce Company $61,594.00 401 N Trumbull Ave b, Chicago, IL 60624 Chicago IL Mid-West Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 Merchants Foodservice $61,040.00 1100 Edward Street Hattiesburg, MS 39401 Hattiesburg MS South-East Combination Box (containing a combination of 1-3, Fluid Milk) 4 Cecarellis Harrison Hill Farm LLC $60,000.00 186 Old Post Rd Northford, CT 06472 Northford CT North-East Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 Farm to Table Buy Local $60,000.00 733 Washington Road, Suite 102 Pittsburgh, PA 15228 Pittsburgh PA Mid-Atlantic Combination Box (containing a combination of 1-3, Fluid Milk) 4 Novick Brothers Corp $59,768.00 3660 S Lawrence St, Philadelphia, PA 19148 Philadelphia PA Mid-Atlantic Fluid Milk 5 Missouri Rural Crisis Center $56,250.00 1108 Rangeline St, Columbia, MO 65201 Columbia MO Mountain Plains Precooked Meat Box (Pork and Chicken) 3 Marburger Farm Dairy $48,578.00 1506 Mars-Evans City Rd, Evans City, PA 16033 Evans City PA Mid-Atlantic Dairy Products Box 2 Baptists on Mission $48,000.00 205 Convention Drive, Cary, NC Cary NC South-East Fluid Milk 5 World Farmers, Inc. $45,763.00 PO BOX 112, LANCASTER, Massachusetts, Lancaster MA North-East Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 Lancaster Farm Fresh Cooperative $45,000.00 201 Running Pump Rd, Lancaster, PA 17603 Lancaster PA North-East Combination Box (containing a combination of 1-3, Fluid Milk) 4 Linc Foods $45,000.00 3012 N Nevada St, Spokane, WA 99207 Spokane WA Western Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 North Alabama Agriplex Board $43,400.00 1714 Tally Ho Street SW, Cullman, AL 35055 Cullman AL South-East Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 North Coast Opportunities $42,000.00 413 North State Street Ukiah, CA 95482. Ukiah CA Western Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 Willing Hands Enterprises, Inc. $40,500.00 198 Church Street, Norwich VT 05055 Norwich VT North-East Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 Lancaster Farm Fresh Cooperative $40,000.00 201 Running Pump Rd, Lancaster, PA 17603 Lancaster PA Mid-Atlantic Combination Box (containing a combination of 1-3, Fluid Milk) 4 Organization for Refugee and Immigrant Success $33,075.00 434 Lake Ave, Manchester, NH 03103 Manchester NH North-East Fluid Milk 5 Lamers Dairy, Inc. $31,750.00 N410 Speel School Rd, Appleton, WI 54915 Appleton WI Mid-West Fluid Milk 5 CoastalConservationLeague GrowFood Carolina $31,680.00 131 SPRING ST, Charleston, C Charleston SC South-East Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 Marburger Farm Dairy $30,058.00 1506 Mars-Evans City Rd, Evans City, PA 16033 Evans City PA Mid-Atlantic Fluid Milk 5 Urban Tilth $28,000.00 323 Brookside Dr, Richmond, CA 94801 Richmond CA Western Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 Baptists on Mission $27,000.00 205 Convention Drive, Cary, NC Cary NC South-East Dairy Products Box 2 Farm to Table Buy Local $26,400.00 733 Washington Road, Suite 102 Pittsburgh, PA 15228 Pittsburgh PA Mid-Atlantic Fluid Milk 5 Puget Sound Food Hub Cooperative $26,400.00 15612 Best Rd, Mt Vernon, WA 98273 Mt. Vernon WA Western Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 Stern Produce Co. $19,700.00 7810 N, US-89 Suite #390, Flagstaff, AZ 86004 Flagstaff AZ South-West Fluid Milk 5 Van Eerden Foodservice $19,500.00 650 Ionia Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Grand Rapids MI Mid-West Precooked Meat Box (Pork and Chicken) 3 ALL Holding Company LLC $18,000.00 382 Main St, Harleysville, PA Harleysville PA Mid-Atlantic Precooked Meat Box (Pork and Chicken) 3 Farmer Foodshare $17,825.00 902 N Mangum St, Durham, NC 27701 Durham NC South-East Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 Linc Foods $13,873.00 3012 N Nevada St, Spokane, WA 99207 Spokane WA Western Fluid Milk 5 Fossil Creek Farms $11,516.00 7100 Silver Mist Ln, Fort Collins, CO 80528 Fort Collins CO Mountain Plains Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 Malama Kauai $11,200.00 Kilauea, HI 96754 Kilauea HI Western Dairy Products Box 2 Farm and Community Collaborative Inc. $11,019.00 2 Mark Twain Drive Lakeville, MA 02347 Lakeville MA North-East Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 HP Hood LLC $11,008.00 Six Kimball Lane, Lynnfield, MA 01940 Lynnfield MA North-East Fluid Milk 5 Del Bene Produce, Inc. $10,000.00 2900 Rivard St, Detroit, MI 48207 Detroit MI Mid-West Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 Evergreen United Food Hub, Inc. $3,600.00 2117 CALLANAN ST SHELTON 98584-1901 WA Shelton WA Western Fresh Fruit/Fresh Vegetable Box 1 Willimantic Food Co-op $1,400.00 91 Valley St, Willimantic, CT Willimantic CT North-East Combination Box (containing a combination of 1-3, Fluid Milk) 4

Source: U.S. Department of Agriculture

Data notes: Company addresses were added based on main office or headquarters.