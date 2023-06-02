Farmworkers perform essential labor that ensures Americans have convenient and reliable access to fruits, vegetables and other products. But, for decades, they have endured substandard housing and working conditions.

To better understand those conditions, Investigate Midwest is obtaining housing inspections from dozens of states. View our map of housing inspections, including violations inspectors noted, and our additional coverage below.

This project is generously funded by the Pulitzer Center for Crisis Reporting.

The heat map on the left shows concentrations of farmworker housing. Hover or click on the dots in the map on the right to see more detailed information.

This is an ongoing project, and this map will be updated as more records become available.

our latest

Read more about housing conditions

Selected stories from our archives

Read more about the H-2A program

Loading…

Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.

Still Harvesting Shame

An investigation by In These Times and The Midwest Center for Investigative Reporting reveals how today’s migrant farmworkers are still living in deplorable housing reminiscent of “Harvest of Shame.”

These farmworkers were forced to labor on empty stomachs

During an incident in Kennett, Missouri, in summer 2018, H-2A workers labored through high temperatures while denied breakfast and with little access to water. Their legal status was supposed to protect them.

Loading…

Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.

If you have information you think we should know, contact us with the form below, or contact the reporters on this project: Sky Chadde, Johnathan Hettinger and Mónica Cordero. Find out how to contact us securely here.