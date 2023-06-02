Farmworkers perform essential labor that ensures Americans have convenient and reliable access to fruits, vegetables and other products. But, for decades, they have endured substandard housing and working conditions.
To better understand those conditions, Investigate Midwest is obtaining housing inspections from dozens of states. View our map of housing inspections, including violations inspectors noted, and our additional coverage below.
This project is generously funded by the Pulitzer Center for Crisis Reporting.
The heat map on the left shows concentrations of farmworker housing. Hover or click on the dots in the map on the right to see more detailed information.
This is an ongoing project, and this map will be updated as more records become available.
Government system for protecting farmworkers plagued by staff turnover and lack of outreach
In the Midwest, state oversight has forced some employers to provide better housing for migrant farmworkers. But regulations remain spotty.
Still Harvesting Shame
An investigation by In These Times and The Midwest Center for Investigative Reporting reveals how today’s migrant farmworkers are still living in deplorable housing reminiscent of “Harvest of Shame.”
Blighted Housing: Inspections fail to stem poor conditions for migrant farmworkers
An ongoing investigation by The Midwest Center for Investigative Reporting has found the oversight of migrant housing is a fractured and ineffective system despite decades of reforms.
These farmworkers were forced to labor on empty stomachs
During an incident in Kennett, Missouri, in summer 2018, H-2A workers labored through high temperatures while denied breakfast and with little access to water. Their legal status was supposed to protect them.