Investigate Midwest is pleased to announce that it has received a $50,000 grant from Inasmuch Foundation in Oklahoma City for newsroom general operations.

The grant will support Investigate Midwest’s editorial efforts as it seeks to widen its coverage of agribusiness and related issues throughout the region.

“It is an honor to be selected by Inasmuch Foundation and be part of its 2023 group of grant awardees,” Executive Director Erin Orr said.

The grant was part of major funding given out this spring. Inasmuch gave $1.7 million for journalism to 15 organizations. Investigate Midwest has previously received support over the years from Ethics and Excellence in Journalism, which was folded into Inasmuch Foundation in 2020.

“Inasmuch Foundation has provided crucial support to nonprofit newsrooms throughout the U.S. over the past two decades, fostering the start-up and growth of many of the newer nonprofit investigative centers,” said Brant Houston, president of the Investigative Midwest board.

Investigate Midwest, also known as the Midwest Center for Investigative Reporting, was created in 2009 in Kansas City before moving to Champaign, Illinois in 2012. It has won national and regional awards for its in-depth reporting.