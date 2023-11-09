Donors to Investigate Midwest can have their gifts tripled, thanks to a matching gift from The Joyce Foundation.

Investigate Midwest, an independent, nonprofit newsroom, learned of the match Wednesday, Nov. 8. The news means a $100 gift from an individual becomes $300.

“This is a real boost for our giving campaign,” said Erin Orr, executive director and managing editor. “We are grateful to The Joyce Foundation for this opportunity.”

The Joyce Foundation, founded in 1948, is a private, nonpartisan philanthropy that supports public policies and strategies to advance racial equity and economic mobility in the Great Lakes area, according to its website.

The 2023 end-of-year giving campaign kicked off Nov. 1 and goes through Dec. 31 with a goal to raise $25,000.

The chance to triple donations comes from The Joyce Foundation, with a match cap of $10,000, and NewsMatch.

NewsMatch is a national program to support nonprofit news and is funded by the Knight Foundation, among others. NewsMatch doubles individual donations, up to $1,000, that are made through the end of the year, with a match cap of $13,000.

With the additional match from Joyce, donations made to Investigate Midwest are three times as significant, Orr said. “We appreciate every dollar that supports our mission,” she said.

Investigate Midwest, also known as the Midwest Center for Investigative Reporting, was created in 2009 in Kansas City before moving to Champaign, Illinois, in 2012. It has won numerous national and regional awards for its in-depth, data-driven reporting.

For questions about the campaign, contact Donor Relations Manager Mary Ungs-Sogaard at mary.ungs-sogaard@investigatemidwest.org. Donations can be made here.