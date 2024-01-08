Tyson Foods and its subsidiaries laid off more than 4,200 workers in 2023, more workers than were laid off in the previous decade combined.

Meat processors nationwide, including Smithfield and HyLife, have closed several large plants over the past year, blaming decreasing consumer demand and higher production costs.

At least 11 Tyson plants had significant layoffs in 2023, some of which were closed permanently, according to the company’s filings with the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, which tracks large-scale layoffs.

However, the number is likely higher as some layoff rounds did not appear in the federal WARN notices, including 250 workers at a North Carolina plant.

Tyson said its layoffs and plant closures are an effort to “operate as efficiently as possible while maintaining ample capacity to serve our customers,” according to a statement following news that two plants in Florida and South Carolina will close in early 2024.

